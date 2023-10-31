King Departs On Tour Of Abu Dhabi, Manama, And Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday departed on a tour that includes Abu Dhabi, Manama, and Doha.On top of the tour's agenda will be discussions of how to step up Arab efforts to push for stopping the war on Gaza, in addition to bilateral ties.In Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while in Manama His Majesty will meet with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.In Doha, the King is slated to meet with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is accompanying His Majesty on the tour.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.