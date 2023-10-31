Amman Stock Market Ends Trading Session On Lower Note

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's trading session 0.32 percent lower at 2,414 points.A total of 3.1 million shares were traded through 2,133 transactions at a trading value of JD4.3 million.The closing prices of 29 company shares traded at the market went up while 39 others declined. The prices of 35 company shares remained unchanged.

