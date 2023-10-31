UNRWA, TAG.Global Discuss Cooperation To Support Palestinian Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra)-Chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG), Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, on Tuesday discussed with United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jordan ways to enhance joint cooperation to support Palestinian refugees.According to a TAG statement on Tuesday, Director of UNRWA Affairs Jordan, Olaf Becker, said UNRWA is seeking to modernize its services for refugees.During the meeting, Becker also noted UNRWA's e-platform was launched on 2023 to enable refugees to update their data and register online, indicating that this procedure makes it easier to access services available at the agency.Becker pointed out that "All for Palestine" Association, which was founded by TAG, is a "wonderful" initiative that contributed to promoting Palestinian creativity and their "positive" contributions across the world.For his part, Abu Ghazaleh affirmed his support for UNRWA's efforts to serve refugees.Describing the association as non-profit, he said its establishment was aimed at spreading and documenting Palestinian creativity and achievement globally.He noted 10,000 Palestinian innovators registered on its website so far worldwide, while the number of registered Palestinian inventors exceeded 5,000.