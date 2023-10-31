Death Toll In Gaza Rose To 8,525 Victims By Israeli Aggression-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 31 (Petra) -Death toll in Gaza Strip by Israeli aggression rose to 8,525 victims, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women, while the number of injured Palestinians jumped to 21,543 .In a press conference on Tuesday, Spokesperson of Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf Qudrah, said Israeli occupation committed 18 massacres during the past hours, claiming lives of 216 Palestinians, most were earlier displaced to southern Gaza Strip, which Israel claims are safe areas.Qudrah added that the ministry received 2,000 reports of people missing under the rubble, including 1,100 children.Additionally, he noted a total of 130 health workers were killed in Israeli attacks and 25 ambulances were damaged.On Gaza health system, he noted 15 hospitals and 32 primary care centers are now dysfunctional by Israeli shelling, or failure to secure fuel.