Under Royal Directives, Six Trucks Loaded With Medicines, Equipment Sent To Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and in implementation of a Cabinet decision, Jordan sent on Tuesday six trucks loaded with medicines and equipment to families in Palestine across the King Hussein Bridge.During a joint press conference with Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin, Minister of Health Firas Hawari stated that these medical supplies are being provided in response to royal directives to assist individuals in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in addressing the challenging circumstances and humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people.Hawari pointed out that the Ministry of Health is sending these supplies in collaboration with drug warehouses and partners in the business sector, lead by Al-Hikma Pharmaceutical Company, which provided medical assistance valued at around JD1.5 million. He emphasized that, given the kinds of injuries that happen, medications and medical supplies are an urgent requirement and part of this medical aid.He highlighted the scope of the medical catastrophe occurring in the West Bank and Gaza by all medical standards, pointing out that these shipments include medications, antibiotics, and medical supplies utilized in operations and emergency first aid.He also pointed to a call with the Palestinian Minister of Health on arrangements for the delivery of medical aid. He said that supplies were chosen based on lists of requirements for the West Bank the ministry had received and that aid was en route to Gaza and that "everyone is ready to help the families in the West Bank and Gaza."According to the minister, a King Hussein Cancer Center initiative has been announced to receive children suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip for treatment at the center, "and we are studying all the proposed scenarios in light of the current circumstances, especially with regard to their movement and transportation."Hawari highlighted that His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II are closely monitoring the situation and that Jordan "will not hesitate to provide support to our family and brothers, and we will continue to extend a helping hand to them and will be proactive in providing this support in all forms."According to Mubaidin, there is also a parallel avenue for the entry of medical and relief humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, as two Jordanian aid planes flew to Al-Arish Airport in Egypt before entering the Strip through the Rafah crossing."Jordan is proud to be the first country to send aid to the West Bank," he stated, noting that King Abdullah and Crown Prince Al Hussein are working hard on both the political and humanitarian fronts to end the war in Gaza and prevent civilian displacement and continue the delivery of humanitarian medical and relief aid to people in Gaza and the West Bank.He pointed out that the government, in response to the Royal directives, allocated an amount of JD3 million to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to carry out its role in providing aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.In response to a query concerning the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, Mubaidin stated that the hospital operates at all times to provide health services to patients in the Strip, explaining that it employs 182 Jordanian medical workers.