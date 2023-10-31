Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
representative, His Highness The Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal
Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates Parliament 2nd session of 17th Legislative term
