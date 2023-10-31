Baku To Mark World Habitat Day In 2023 - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. "World Habitat
Day" will be marked in Baku in 2023, Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Will be updated
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107346184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.