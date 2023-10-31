Bakcell Opened A New Store In Ahmadli (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Bakcell, the largest private mobile operator in the country, has
introduced a new store. By this initiative, the company has created
an opportunity to make its technological innovations closer to
everyone.
The new store located near the Ahmedli metro station offers a
modern atmosphere, an electronic queue system that meets modern
standards, as well as an electronic stand, where subscribers can
familiarize themselves with Bakcell's products and carry out
transactions in no time.
The store offers more than 10 types of services, including
activation of VoLTE, a premium calling service, sale of new
generation sim technology - eSim, affordable tariff and activation
of high-speed internet packages.
"At Bakcell, we have always believed in the power of innovation
and digitalization. Our Ahmadli branch is also a means to bring
this power closer to you. One of our primary goals is to quickly
deliver innovative products and services to every part of the
country." - said Klaus Mueller, the Chief Executive Officer at
Bakcell.
Bakcell is currently conducting large-scale campaigns across the
country with the slogan "Be the fastest with Bakcell". The company
is a part of“NEQSOL Holding”.
