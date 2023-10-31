British Intelligence Explains Why Putin Replaces Commander Of Dnipro Grouping

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The appointment of a new commander of Russia's Dnipro military grouping operating in Ukraine's Kherson region suggests increased pressure on the Russian forces in the area.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on X (formerly Twitter) with reference to intelligence data, Ukrinform saw.

Russian state media earlier said the deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Colonel General Mykhail Teplinsky, has likely personally taken over command of Russia's Dnipro Grouping of Forces. He replaces Colonel General Oleg Makarevich. The force is responsible for the occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, including the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Fighting has intensified in this area in recent weeks as Ukrainian forces have contested Russian control of the river's eastern bank, British intelligence notes.

According to the report, Teplinsky is likely held in high regard by the Russian General Staff and has experience commanding operations in the area:“he was the officer on the ground in charge of Russia's relatively successful withdrawal from west of the Dnipro in November 2022.”

"It is almost certain that repelling Ukrainian attacks across the Dnipro and holding territory in occupied Kherson Oblast remains a high priority objective for Russian forces in Ukraine. Teplinsky's appointment is likely an indication of increased pressure on Russian forces defending the area," British intelligence believes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kherson Regional Council called for media silence regarding the actions of Ukrainian military operating in the region.

In fall 2022, the Armed Forces liberated the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, including the regional center. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro, remains under Russian occupation.