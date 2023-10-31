“Subjective POV” - Adviser On Time Article About Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, considers the recent article by Simon Shuster, published by Time, to be a subjective opinion of a specific journalist.

Podolyak commented on the article on the air of Radio Svoboda , Ukrinform reports.

"Let's not forget that this is the subjective point of view of a specific journalist who has his own vision of what's happening. Second, I don't understand the point of all those unnamed sources. See, when I speak on behalf of the President's Office, I definitely identify myself... Sometimes these unnamed sources are people with no access to certain information, but who are somewhere close, so they seek to increase own weight and pass their vision off as axiomatic knowledge," noted Podolyak.

The adviser to the head of Zelensky's Office added he does not believe that "there is any anger” and that Ukraine sees some of its partners as those who let the country down.

: We all must withstand to prove that freedom is stronger than aggressio

"There are objective things that need to be highlighted. By the way, we have already done so more than once... So it is indeed necessary to pace up supplies of certain capabilities to Ukraine, or to make more efforts, say, to ensure that Ukraine has all the resources to achieve a just end to this war. There's some misunderstanding here as to why we're doing it slowly," he added.

As reported, on October 30, Time published an article on the latest developments in Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

welcomes delegation of U.S. congressme

The piece was authored by Simon Schuster, who described Zelensky's challenges in keeping the international community's focus on the Russian war against Ukraine, especially after the latest escalation between Hamas and Israel. In his article, the journalist cites statements by Volodymyr Zelensky, published following his September's visit to the U.S., as well as refers to a number of unnamed sources from the president's entourage.

The author suggests that at least one Ukrainian minister and a general responsible for the counteroffensive effort could be sacked, allegedly over a slow battlefield progress.