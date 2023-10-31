Official Video For Anthem Baku Autumn Released

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Exactly 35 years ago, a wonderful song by Mikail Vakilov to the
words of Malik Farrukh, "My Azerbaijan," was performed on the stage
of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, which immediately turned into a
hit.
However, the status of a hit is limited for this song,
extraordinary in its power and solemnity, the music and words of
which are filled with boundless love for the Motherland and pride
for Azerbaijan. And soon it became a real anthem that swept through
the decades and won the love of new generations.
The organizers of the competition "Bakı payızı-2023. 35 il
sonra" (Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later) decided to please the
audience by creating a video for this anthem song, Azernews reports.
The idea was supported not only by all participants in the
current competition but also by the winners of the“Baku Autumn
1988” competition. For the first time, the composer himself
performed his work on the piano specifically for the video,
accompanying the vocalists.
The creation of the video was dedicated to the birthday of the
creator of this musical masterpiece, Mikail Vakilov, the video was
presented on October 31, on the eve of the gala concert to be held
on November 3 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace (19:00).
This will be an unforgettable evening, a fantastic show in which
the viewer will go on a wonderful journey through time and space.
To the sounds of music, accompanied by modern lighting effects and
3D design, you will be transported to old Baku with its narrow
streets, to ancient Egypt with the majestic pyramids, to Italy,
America, and other places, and then return to the shores of your
native Caspian Sea... However, we won't reveal all the surprises.
But the most important thing is that you will be the first to know
the names of the winners of the competition - the best vocalists,
composers, dancers, and musical groups - and you will hear both new
hits performed by them and old ones in a new arrangement.
Every number, every song, and every composition is a theatrical
synthetic performance - an enchanting musical!
The gala concert will feature 16 new original songs, including
those by Mikail Vakilov.
New stars will appear on the same stage with the mega-stars of
Azerbaijan, performing as a duet.
All this and much more await you on November 3 at the Heydar
Aliyev Palace. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the performances
of the stars and go on an exciting musical journey with them!
To purchase tickets, please visit:
The project is being implemented with the support of Best Cast
Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and
the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.
The general sponsor is Nizami Boutique House. The author of the
project and director is Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is
Sabina Hasanova.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
