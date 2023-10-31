Wild Animals Initiative Responds To Appeal Of Centre For Biological Diversity Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Wild Animals Initiative has responded to an appeal by
Azerbaijan's Centre for Biological Diversity Public Association
about animals falling into mines in liberated territories, Azernews reports.
Kat Kerr, the organization's Director of Public Affairs, said in
a response letter to the UN that the intention to help
mine-affected animals was admirable: "This seems to be an important
issue that needs to be addressed.
It is estimated that there are more than 1.5 million mines and
unexploded ordnance in Garabagh and East Zangazur, territories
liberated from the occupation of the Republic of Armenia in 2020
and where the sovereignty and constitutional order of the Republic
of Azerbaijan have been restored. The withdrawal of the remnants of
the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed formations has been
ensured in 2023. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan was one of the most
mine-contaminated countries in the world.
Recently, videos and photographs of two bears (Ursus arctos)
affected by mine explosions in the liberated territories have been
made publicly available:
A few years ago, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) circulated images
taken on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia showing two
leopards (Panthera pardus) with mangled paws.
Mine victims in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur are also on the
IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Such a cruel attitude of the
Republic of Armenia towards animals and wildlife is unacceptable.
The rare natural wonders of the South Caucasus, a region rich in
biodiversity, cannot be treated in this way.
Armenia has also used animals as bombers. On 11 September 2023,
illegal armed formations of Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan
tied a remote-controlled improvised explosive device to a dog and
forced it to move towards the positions of the Azerbaijani army.
Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani army, the attack was
prevented.
This provocation contradicts the "Protocol on Prohibitions or
Restrictions on the Use of Mines, Booby Traps and Other Devices"
annexed to the "Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the
Use of Certain Conventional Weapons Which May Be Deemed to Be
Excessively Harmful or to Have Indiscriminate Effects". The use of
animals as bombers is completely immoral.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107346179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.