Qatar PM Receives Iran FM, UK Shadow Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman received on Tuesday Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hussain Abdollahian.

During the meeting both sides discussed means of cooperation between the two countries to advance immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian territories, protect civilians, and prevent the expansion of violence and conflict in the region, which will have dire consequences for everyone.

Qatari Prime Minister also met with UK's Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy and discussed the latest developments of the international efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He noted the dangerous levels military operations reached, especially the ongoing threat to target healthcare facilities, the continued cut-off of water, electricity and fuel supplies to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Ministry of Health reported yesterday that the death toll reached 8,306, with 3,457 being children and 2,136 women, in addition to 21,048 injured. (end)

