Egypt, EU Discuss Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on a phone call with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the foreign ministry noted that during the call, Shoukry and Borrell touched on assessments and consultations regarding the necessity of enforcing a humanitarian truce and protecting civilians in Gaza.

The statement added that the two sides stressed the importance of full, safe and sustainable entry for humanitarian aid and the rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians. (end)

