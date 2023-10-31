Gaza Death Toll Surges To 8,525 - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The death toll of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has passed 8,525, while 21,543 others have been injured, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health Tuesday.

The martyrs include 3,542 children and 2,187 women, the ministry's spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra said in a press statement.

Since launching its aggressions on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Israeli occupation has targeted 25 hospitals and 25 ambulances, he said, calling for bringing medical supplies to the Palestinian enclave. (end)

