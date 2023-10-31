Gaza War Benefits Russia, But So Would Playing Peacemaker

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The recent official visit to Moscow by representatives from Hamas and Iran was roundly condemned by Israel . A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry called the visit an“obscene step that gives support to terrorism and legitimizes the atrocities of Hamas terrorists.”

The Hamas delegation was led by Mousa Abu Marzook, a founder and political leader of the militant group. Iran was represented by deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, who was received by his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Galuzin.

Despite Russia's involvement in a war in Ukraine that many still fear could engulf Europe, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly warned that the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could escalate into a regional war.

His concern is shared by many in the West, given an uptick in activity by Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq in recent months. This was given weight by US airstrikes overnight on October 26 against two facilities in eastern Syria that it identified as linked to Iran-backed militias.

Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. Photo: The Jerusalem Post / Twitter

A diplomatic solution to the crisis in Gaza remains a long way off, with the UN Security Council still riven with divisions . China and Russia vetoed a US-sponsored resolution while the US and UK vetoed a resolution sponsored by Russia.

The resolutions were similar in scope, calling for an immediate ceasefire. But the US resolution had language addressing states' rights to self-defense while the Russian resolution called for a cancellation of the evacuation order for civilians to head into southern Gaza.