Perrigo To Attend Upcoming Consumer Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO ), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that President and CEO, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor and CFO Eduardo Bezerra are scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Miami, FL on Wednesday, November 15th,

2023.

Separately, President and CEO, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor and CFO Eduardo Bezerra are scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, at 1:30 PM EST.



Interested parties can access the Morgan Stanley webcast on the Perrigo website at

.

About Perrigo



Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO ) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the matters discussed in Perrigo's investor meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Conference and the Morgan Stanley Consumer & Retail Conference will include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Litigation Securities Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors-many of which beyond the Company's control-that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Interested persons are urged to consult the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at , for a discussion of the Company's business and financial condition and certain material trends, risks, uncertainties and other factors relating thereto, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc