Hair Removal Products Market To Hit $4.94 Billion By 2027 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insightstm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair removal products market size was valued at USD 4.01 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Hair Removal Products Market, 2023-2027.”

Get a Sample Research PDF:

List of Key Players Profiled in the Hair Removal Products Market:



Candela Corporation( Wayland, Massachusetts, USA)

Venus Concept (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Hologic, Inc (Marlborough, MA, USA)

Braun GmbH (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V., (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Seoul, South Korea)

Cynosure, LLC. (Westford, MA, USA)

Solta Medical, Inc (Bothell, Washington, USA)

Lumenis (Yokne'am Ilit, Tsafon,Israel) Alma Lasers International (Israel)

A hair removal product is widely adopted to remove unwanted hair over cheeks, legs, back, chin, feet, upper lip, and other body parts. There are several methods to remove unwanted hair, however, these products provide the best results that are cost-effective and leave the skin with a soft and shiny glow. Removing unwanted hair has become a part of the skincare regime with remarkable innovations in hair removal technology such as the adoption of laser, and intense pulsed light (IPL) that is gaining recognition among people across the globe.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Personal Hygiene to Promote Growth

The hectic lifestyle and the increasing stress levels among the working population are propelling the demand for personal care products. Owing to increasing fashion and style among the young population, the adoption of personal grooming products is experiencing tremendous growth to enhance their appearance among their peer. The growing trend to maintain personal hygiene and appear attractive amongst both women, as well as men is expected to drive the global hair removal product market in the forthcoming years.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

COVID-19 Surges Online Purchases Across E-commerce Websites

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to people being confined to their home spaces to contain the widespread effect of the novel coronavirus. With salons, barbers, and beauty parlors shut down owing to the lockdown imposed by government agencies, e-commerce websites are experiencing a massive surge in the purchase of grooming products. According to the Paytm Mall, the demand for hair removal products has surged by 50% than pre-COVID times. The pandemic situation is expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

SEGMENTATION

By Product



Creams

Ready to Use Wax Strips

Electronic Devices Razors

By Gender



Men Women

By End-User



Dermatology Clinics Beauty Clinics

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

the Middle East & Africa South America

Get a Quote Now:

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

High Women Employment Rate in Europe to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Europe stood at USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global hair removal product market. This dominance is attributable to the increasing women's employment rate that is driving the growth of hair removal products in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the rising youth population that propels the demand for personal hygiene and grooming products in countries such as India and China.

Top Trends in Global Hair Removal Products Market:



Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products : Consumers have been increasingly inclined towards natural and organic hair removal products due to rising awareness about the potential side effects of synthetic chemicals.

Rising Popularity of Technologically Advanced Hair Removal Devices : Advanced hair removal devices such as laser and IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) systems have gained popularity due to their effectiveness and long-term benefits, driving the demand for these products in the market.

Expansion of E-commerce and Online Retailing : The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms has significantly contributed to the sales of hair removal products globally, making it convenient for consumers to access a wide range of products and compare prices before making a purchase.

Increased Focus on Men's Grooming Products : The market has witnessed a surge in the demand for hair removal products specifically designed for men, including specialized razors, trimmers, and waxing products, as men are becoming more conscious about their grooming routines.

Innovations in Product Offerings and Packaging : Companies have been focusing on product innovations, including the introduction of convenient and user-friendly packaging, as well as the development of multifunctional hair removal products to cater to the diverse preferences of consumers.

Growing Preference for Long-Lasting Hair Removal Solutions : Consumers are increasingly seeking long-lasting or permanent hair removal solutions, driving the demand for products and devices that offer effective and durable results, such as laser hair removal and epilation devices. Increasing Awareness of Personal Hygiene and Aesthetic Concerns : Rising awareness of personal hygiene and grooming standards, coupled with a growing emphasis on aesthetic appearances, has led to a higher demand for hair removal products across different age groups and demographics.

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Industry SWOT Analysis



Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Hair Removal Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Product (Value)







Creams







Ready to Use Wax Strips







Electronic Devices





Razors





By Gender(Value)







Men





Women





By End-User(Value)







Dermatology Clinics





Beauty Clinics





By Region (Value)







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







South America Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Moom Launches New Hair Removal Men Kit to Consolidate its Market Position

In August 2020, MOOM, a well-known brand known for their natural hair removal products, announced the launch of its latest product that contains advanced sugar wax formula. The new product by the company is a combination of natural products such as lemon juice, sugar, aloe vera, boswellia, and chamomile. The launch of the product is expected to strengthen its product portfolio and gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration by the companies is expected to favor the global hair removal product market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

July 2020: Astanza Laser, a global leader in aesthetic laser technology, introduced a new hair removal product, Asclepion MeDioStar laser. According the company, the new product is manufactured in Germany and has been commercially approved by the FDA for sale.

Read Related Insights:

Cosmetics Market to Hit USD 417.24 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 4.2%

Hair Care Market to Worth USD 147.49 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking 5.8% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Hair Removal Products Market



Mouthwash Market Size

Electric Pasta Maker Market Size

Computing Mouse Market Share

Folded Wipes Market Size

Gardening Pots Market Size

Knife Market Share

Lighter Market Size

Nail Art Printer Market Size

Rolled Wipes Market Size

Smart Wheelchairs Market

Bluetooth Speakers Market

Cinema Lenses Market

Diaper Bag Market

Earwax Removal Products Market

Denim Products Market

Down and Feather Market

Portable Shower Market

Skiing Equipment Market

Pressure Washer Products Market Smart Mirror Market





Hair Removal Products Market Hair Removal Products Market Tags Hair Removal Products Market Hair Removal Products Hair Removal Products Industry Related Links