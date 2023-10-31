Kelly Cooper Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump (AZ4) 2024 Congressional Race

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentGLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalMarine Veteran Kelly Cooper has been endorsed by the national veterans organization VFAF Veterans for Trump in his bid for Arizona's fourth congressional district.Cooper is a Marine Corps veteran, a local business owner and community leader, who values people over politics. He believes that politics should be a calling - not a career. His wife and children have taught him that compassion, not ideology, wins in the end.After graduating from high school, Kelly joined the United States Marine Corps in 1993. While on alpha increment air alert with 1st Battalion 2nd Marines, his non-combat unit deployed to Cuba. He was also deployed to Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea. In 1996, with 2nd Battalion 2nd Marines, he served on the LST USS La Moure County (LST-1194) during UNITAS 96. This was a South American tour and relations mission.Today, Cooper is the owner of three restaurants. He owns two Melting Pot franchises and BKD's Backyard Joint in Chandler - his own restaurant concept. The lessons he learned in the Marines can now be seen in how he runs each of the restaurants, cares for each employee and plans for the next venture.In other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

