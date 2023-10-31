Alona Lebedieva: The Results Of The EU Summit Dispelled The Myth Of Fatigue From Helping Kyiv

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KIEV, UKRAINE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 26-27, 2023, a two-day EU summit was held in Brussels, at which the heads of state and government of the EU countries discussed the revision of the long-term EU budget for 2024-2027, which, in particular, provides for the creation of a Ukrainian fund in the amount of 50 billion euros, and confirmed unity in continued support to Ukraine, including the provision of financial and military aid. Alona Lebedieva, economic expert, owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary Industrial and Investment group of companies Aurum Group, commented on the results of the event:



"The results of the EU summit dispelled the myth of "fatigue from helping Kyiv". Today we heard the determination of the European Council in condemning the aggressive war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, we heard the desire to continue to provide Financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine. And in accordance with these words, we will soon see real steps, - noted Alona Lebedieva, - Such unity, which the leaders of European states continue to express in support of Ukraine, adds strength and faith to the Ukrainian people, faith in the victory of European values".



"Russia's ability to wage an aggressive war must be further weakened, and this will certainly be possible through further strengthening of sanctions, effective prevention of their circumvention, especially in relation to high-risk goods. To my opinion, measures to counter attempts by third countries to circumvent European sanctions may become the most important aspect of the new package of EUsanctions against Russia," Alona Lebedieva explained.



Alona Lebedieva also noted: "The use of income from frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine is one of those issues that attracts the attention of not only the European community, but also the whole world. I believe that the lively discussion at the EU summit regarding the use of these assets for the benefit of the Ukrainian State is a good sign. It remains only to monitor the further development of events. But despite all the legal obstacles, there is no doubt that this can be done in the legal field. As you know, on the eve of the summit, after long months of waiting, the Prime Minister of Belgium announced the creation of a special fund in Belgium to transfer 1.7 billion euros to Ukraine. Russia and its leadership must bear full responsibility for waging an aggressive war against Ukraine and the crimes committed".



Recently , Alona Lebedieva commented on the decision of the European Parliament regarding the winner among the nominees for the honorary award "For Freedom of Thought" named after A. Sakharov in 2023, noting that "this year's laureate of the Sakharov Prize is a symbol for everyone who chooses the future."

