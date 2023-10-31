Sourabh Chandrakar Awarded Prestigious Global Humanitarian Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sourabh Chandrakar

Sourabh Chandrakar has been awarded the prestigious Global Humanitarian Award for his outstanding contributions to social welfare and education.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sourabh Chandrakar , a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been awarded the prestigious Global Humanitarian Award for his outstanding contributions to social welfare and education. The award is presented annually to individuals who have made significant and lasting impacts on the lives of others through their philanthropic work.In accepting the award, Sourabh Chandrakar said, "I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition. I believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances."Chandrakar's work has been praised by world leaders and social activists alike and has been commended for his "dedication to social service and his commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged. Making a significant contribution to the development of India."The award is a testament to Chandrakar's extraordinary generosity and commitment to making the world a better place. He is an inspiration to us all.About Sourabh ChandrakarSourabh Chandrakar is a prominent Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is deeply invested in fostering positive societal change. He champions various causes, particularly those related to education, social equity, and environmental sustainability, supporting organizations that share these values. Based in the bustling city of Dubai, he plays a pivotal role in guiding and nurturing the next generation of business leaders. Through his mentorship, he enables aspiring professionals to navigate the complexities of the business world, helping them to forge successful careers and contribute meaningfully to the local economy. His influential presence in the business community has established him as a key figure in shaping Dubai's future business landscape. His commitment to equality and justice is rooted in his journey, having experienced firsthand the transformative power of education and opportunity. He is driven by the conviction that success should be accessible to all, regardless of their background or circumstances, and this belief fuels his dedication to educational initiatives that aim to level the playing field for underprivileged children.Chandrakar has been recognized for his philanthropic work with numerous awards and honors. In 2021, he was awarded the prestigious Global Humanitarian Award. He has also been awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors.Sourabh Chandrakar is a passionate advocate for education and social justice. He believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of their background or circumstances. His philanthropic work is driven by his desire to make a difference in the lives of others and help them achieve their dreams.

Sourabh Chandrakar

Sourabh Chandrakar

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other