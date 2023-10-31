Powerhouse Entrepreneur Zuzanna Lewandowska Joins World Woman Foundation Council For European Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The World Woman Foundation Council For European Affairs is pleased to welcome Zuzanna Lewandowska as a distinguished addition to their leadership team, representing Poland and the CEE Region. A Warsaw-based social entrepreneur and accomplished executive, Zuzanna brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role.

Zuzanna is widely recognized for her impressive contributions to ethical leadership, education, and media. As a co-founder of initiatives in ethical leadership and education, she has played a pivotal role in fostering positive change in these critical areas. Notably, she served as a media NGO executive at the Gazeta Wyborcza Philanthropies, the non-profit arm of Poland's largest newspaper, Gazeta Wyborcza.

Zuzanna has also made a significant impact on the international stage. Her work as a media relations consultant has included supporting esteemed clients such as the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, the Council of Europe, and the European Commission. She has played an integral role in shaping their public image and communications strategies.

Additionally, during her consultancy work in Boston, Ms. Lewandowska was actively involved in implementing public policy reforms on behalf of state governments, including contributing to the landmark "Obamacare" initiative. Her commitment to effecting positive change through policy and communication has been unwavering.

Zuzanna's impressive educational background includes degrees from prestigious institutions such as Cambridge, Lancaster, and Warsaw. She is also an alumna of the Leadership Academy for Poland, The Aspen Institute CE Young Leaders Program, and the Swedish Institute's Management Program in Sustainable Development.

Rupa Dash , the Founder and CEO of the World Woman Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm about Zuzanna's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Zuzanna to our esteemed Council for European Affairs. Her remarkable achievements and dedication to social change inspire us all. Zuzanna brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly strengthen our mission to empower women and foster positive change in the Poland Region and beyond."

Zuzanna Lewandowska's appointment to the World Woman Foundation Council For European Affairs underscores the organization's commitment to building a diverse and accomplished team of leaders who will contribute to its mission of advancing women's rights and opportunities on a global scale.“It is a true honor for me to be a part of this prestigious organization, and I will do everything in my power to support its international goals on the European and Polish fronts. I will also serve with my experience to help build a long-term collaboration between the foundation and leading European media partners during its major events, such as the upcoming World Woman Davos Agenda.” - said Zuzanna Lewandowska.

