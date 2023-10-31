Pickleball Kingdom Expands Into Murfreesboro, TN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Pickleball Kingdom, the premier name in the world of indoor pickleball, is thrilled to announce their expansion to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The franchisees behind this exciting venture, Sam and Jami Zolt, bring their fervent love for pickleball and a shared vision of fostering a vibrant pickleball community in Murfreesboro.

Zolt Family

Pickleball Kingdom

The decision to expand to Murfreesboro comes as a direct response to the overwhelming demand for pickleball facilities and programming. Pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the United States, has captured the hearts of people of all ages and skill levels. Sam and Jami Zolt, avid pickleball enthusiasts, recognized this surge in popularity and saw an opportunity to fill the gap in their community.

Ace Rodrigues, CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, shared his enthusiasm for the new location, saying, "This expansion into Murfreesboro is a testament to the incredible growth of pickleball on a local and national level. Tennessee has been on our radar, and I'm thrilled that we're developing this territory with the Zolts."

The Zolts commented on the expansion stating, "

We are excited and honored to partner with Pickleball Kingdom to bring the fastest growing sport in America to Murfreesboro, with a first-class indoor facility featuring professional grade courts. We want to create an environment where both beginners and advanced players can come and have excellent game play, along with a fun social experience."

Rob Streett, Pickleball Kingdom's Chief Operating Officer, expressed his excitement, saying, stating, "We're delighted to welcome Sam and Jami Zolt to the Kingdom family. Their dedication to the sport and their vision for creating a pickleball community align perfectly with our mission to promote and grow the sport of pickleball."

About Sam and Jami : Sam and Jami Zolt have lived in Murfreesboro, TN since 1999. Sam has been in the insurance business for 23 years. Jami works as the program director for a rehab hospital. They have twins, Ellie and Harrison, who attend Siegel High School. They enjoy travelling, watching their kids play sports, and of course,

pickleball.

