Arc Home Appoints Brian Devlin As New President

Arc Home LLC, a top-producing Non-QM and Non-Agency wholesale and correspondent lender, is excited to introduce Brian Devlin as President. Additionally, Mr. Devlin is set to assume the role of CEO following a transition period with current CEO, Richard Bradfield, who is leaving the firm to embark on new opportunities.

With more than two decades of diverse mortgage industry experience, Brian's extensive background in product development, capital markets and the non-QM space position him as the ideal leader to steer the company during its next phase of growth.

Nicholas Smith, a Managing Director at Angelo Gordon, Manager of Arc Home's parent company, expressed his enthusiasm for the hire, saying, "Brian is an exceptional leader with a background and strategic vision that align perfectly with the goals of Arc Home.

We are confident that under Brian's guidance, the company will continue to excel and provide unmatched solutions and service to our clients.

Also, I'd like to thank current CEO Richard Bradfield for his dedication to Arc Home over the last five years, bringing it to a Top-10 Non-QM lender."

On leading Arc Home, Brian added, "Joining Arc Home is an incredible opportunity to work with some of the best professionals in the mortgage industry. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our dedicated team to provide the best Non-QM and Non-Agency products, processes, and service to our valued clients."

Founded in 2015, Arc Home is a leading Non-QM and Non-Agency TPO lender with a mission to provide customers with a comprehensive array of Non-Agency, Agency and Government mortgage solutions with an emphasis on specialty products. Placing customer service and satisfaction as the number one priority, our mission is to make the mortgage lending experience as seamless and stress-free as possible, and we're committed to delivering on that promise every day.

