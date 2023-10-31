Banty Explores Healthcare Navigation, Understanding Virtual Versus In-Person Medical Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology evolves and the world becomes increasingly interconnected, healthcare practices have been revolutionized, providing unprecedented flexibility and accessibility to patients. Banty Founder Dr. Richard Tytus and Dr. Dennis DiValentino, pioneers in the realm of virtual medicine long before the COVID-19 pandemic, offer insights into which types of medical appointments are optimally suited for virtual platforms and which necessitate an in-person visit.

Doctor Richard Tytus Headshot

Doctor Dennis DiValentino

"The future of medicine is a blend of the traditional and the digital, offering patients comprehensive care that caters to their unique needs," says Dr. Tytus.

Firstly, let's delve into the realm of virtual healthcare. This digital shift has been instrumental in removing geographical barriers and providing critical medical services, especially during lockdowns and periods of self-isolation. There are a variety of appointments well-suited for this modality.

Medical visits best suited for Virtual medicine appointments include mental health counselling, prescription refill consultations, general wellness checks, consultations for minor symptoms, chronic disease management, follow-ups, and specialist consultations can be managed exceptionally well through virtual appointments. Nutrition counselling, sleep consultations, pre-surgical consultations, medication management, preventive care discussions, home health evaluations, and dermatology consultations also often fall under the virtual umbrella.

Moreover, the intricacies of post-operative care discussions, genetic counselling, paediatric developmental screenings, and sensitive topics such as palliative care and end-of-life discussions can be addressed effectively through virtual channels.

Dr. DiValentino remarks, "Virtual healthcare isn't about replacing the doctor-patient relationship; it's about leveraging technology to enhance it while adding efficiency and convenience."

However, despite the digital strides, some scenarios call for an in-person consultation.

Medical visits best suited for in-person medical appointments include physical examinations, diagnostic tests, surgeries and procedures, vaccinations, and emergency care.

In-person visits are also crucial when experiencing new or significantly worsening symptoms. Specialized physical therapy, eye exams, dental care, obstetric visits, well-baby and well-child visits, acute illness examinations, orthopaedic evaluations, neurologic exams, audiograms, spirometry, allergy testing, and certain oncology follow-ups often require an in-person visit.

In essence, while virtual appointments can serve as a powerful tool in certain scenarios, they are not a substitute for in-person care when physical examinations or diagnostic tests are necessary.

"Virtual medicine has provided us with a lifeline during challenging times and expanded the reach of healthcare. But we need to be mindful about the kinds of appointments that are suitable for virtual consultations and those that require the tactile and visual benefits of an in-person visit," says Dr. Tytus.

Indeed, the decision between virtual versus in-person appointments depends on the nature of the consultation and the individual patient's circumstances. Always consult with your healthcare provider to determine the most suitable option.

As Dr. DiValentino puts it, "The essence of healthcare remains the same - patient welfare. Whether it's in-person or virtual, the goal is providing the best care possible."

Remember, the best approach may vary from one patient or provider to another. Always check with your healthcare provider to determine the most suitable option for your medical care.

About Dr. Richard Tytus and Dr. Dennis DiValentino

Banty Founder, Dr. Tytus and Dr. DiValentino are respected medical professionals with extensive experience in delivering and promoting virtual healthcare. They have been providing high-quality medical care and pioneering innovative solutions long before the COVID-19 pandemic, showing their commitment to patient-centred care and medical advancement.

