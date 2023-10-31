Makeup Market Projected To Hit USD 58.15 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insightstm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global makeup market size was valued at USD 39.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 41.49 billion in 2023 . The market is expected to reach USD 58.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Beauty manufacturers, retailers, and innovators have been offering a holistic approach to grooming solutions. A rising number of concerns about skin problems has resulted in the increasing usage of beauty products. Shift towards organic products with the rising awareness of harmful chemical ingredients on one's health and the environment is projected to assist in the market development. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in its report titled“Makeup Market, 2023-2030.” Get a Sample Research PDF: Leading Players Featured in the Global Makeup Market Research Report:

Unilever Plc. (U.K.)

L'Oréal S.A. (France)

Avon Products, Inc. (U.K.)

Oriflame Cosmetics AG (Switzerland)

Revlon, Inc. (U.S.)

Coty Inc. (U.S.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Japan) Shiseido Co. Ltd (Japan) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 58.15 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 39.58 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 213 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By Application Area By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Makeup Market Growth Drivers Growing Tourism Activities to Amplify Market Growth Intensifying Demand for Sustainable Handmade Products to Boost Market Progress

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Inclination Towards Personal Grooming To Enhance Market Growth

Inclination towards personal grooming is anticipated to drive makeup market growth. The trend of personal grooming is rising worldwide, with women at the center of the cosmetics industry. The emergence of the glamour industry is boosting the demand for makeup products that can alter the appearance of the young generation. Social media strongly influences this generation, with attractive product promotions showcasing newer trends-using various brand promotions for brands such as SA & Co., Bulldog Skincare, House 99 range, and Chanel's BOY for men's skincare needs.

However, rising awareness about the chemical formulations of beauty products is expected to hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt on Supply Chain Activities Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted market growth as the prices for the export ingredients and the raw materials supply were hampered. Due to lockdowns in some countries, import and export activities became difficult which affected the market expansion. Also, the pandemic also affected the fashion and cosmetics sectors. Despite, the decrease in the demand for general beauty products, consumer preferences changed to organic and therapeutic formulations due to rising awareness of organic products.

Segmentation

Powder Segment To Dictate Due To R ising Popularity Of Powder Foundations

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into powder, gel, and lotion. The powder segment had the largest part as availability of face powder and powder foundation in powdered form. The rising popularity of powder foundations among young users who want light coverage drives the market segmental growth.

Face Segment to Govern Due to Increasing Usage of Products On Face

Based on the application area, the market is categorized into lips, eyes, face, and nails. The face segment is anticipated to dominate the market as consumers generally apply creams and powders on the face compared to other body parts. Major companies have been developing sustainable face products that are safe for the environment.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets To Lead Due To Wide Variety Of Products

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, exclusive brand stores, online/e-commerce channels, and others. Supermarkets & hypermarkets hold the majority part as these stores offer a variety of products to consumers and every individual has the liberty to validate the authenticity.

Based on geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Lead The Market Owing To Rising Consumption Of Branded Beauty Products

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest part of the makeup market share due rising consumption of branded beauty products. Moreover, the need for cosmetic products among beauty professionals is projected to drive the demand for cosmetic products. The market reached a valuation of USD 18.73 billion in 2022.

North America is anticipated to have considerable substantial growth in the forecast period due to high demand from countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The presence of various key market players has improved the supply chain management of cosmetic products.

Europe has a moderate growth due to the presence of various international cosmetic brands in countries such as France, the U.K., and others.

Get a Quote Now:

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition Strategies by Key Players to Advance Market Path

Beauty manufacturers have been acquiring different small-scale cosmetic brands to have maximum customer reach and build brand identities. Such strategies help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the companies. In 2020, L'Oréal S.A. acquired THAYER'S which is a renowned brand for natural remedies. It will expand the company's product portfolio and add a rich skincare heritage to L'Oréal's Consumer Products Division, offering a wide range of high-quality items.

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent Market



Industry SWOT Analysis



Recent Industry Developments



Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19)





Impact of COVID-19 on the Market





Supply Chain Challenges

Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Makeup Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product





Powder





Gel





Lotions



Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application Area





Lips





Eyes





Face



Nails



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Distribution Channel





Supermarkets & Hypermarkets





Exclusive Brand Stores





Online/ E-Commerce



Others



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





South America Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

Ask for Customization:

Key Industry Developments:

April 2022- Health and Glow launched H&G Cosmetics, its brand of quality color cosmetics. The new brand offers a range of cruelty-free and vegan everyday makeup products.

Read Related Insights:

Cosmetics Market to Hit USD 417.24 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 4.2%

Nail Care Market Size to Grow USD 32.84 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4.95%

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Makeup Market



Anti-aging Cosmetics Market

Perfumery Glass Bottles Market

Hair Styling Tools Market

Baby Wipes Market

Hair Care Market

Cosmetics Market

Hair Wig Market

Salon Service Market

Moisturizer Market

Perfume Market

Skin Care Market

Shampoo Market

Costume Jewellery Market

Women's Intimate Care Market

Hair Oil Market

Women Dress Market

Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market

Hair Brush Market

Womens Leather Jacket Market Makeup Removal Products Market





Makeup Market Makeup Market Tags Makeup Market Makeup Market Analysis Makeup Market Share Makeup Market Size Makeup Market Trends Makeup Industry Related Links