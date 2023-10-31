Mondee To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 14, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the“Company”), the high-growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

The Company will host the live audio webcast at 5:30 a.m. (PT) / 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Mondee Investor Relations website at . A live dial-in is available domestically at +1.833.470.1428 and internationally at +1.404.975.4839 (access code 448720).

A replay of the webcast will be available by visiting Mondee's Investor Relations website and an audio replay will be available domestically at +1.866.813.9403 or internationally at +1.929.458.6194 (access code 896158) until December 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company's platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated A.I. travel planning assistant in the market. Its network includes approximately 65,000 leisure travel advisors, freelancers and influencers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND.