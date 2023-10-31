               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule For November 2023


10/31/2023 8:48:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc . (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for November 2023:

  • Baird Global Industrial Conference (Chicago)
    Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
    Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
    Tuesday, November 7, 2023
    Ritz Carlton, Chicago, IL
    Conducting meetings throughout the day with the presentation at 3:30 am CT
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Nashville)
    Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
    Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
    Tuesday, November 14, 2023
    Grand Hyatt, Nashville, TN
    Conducting meetings throughout the day
  • Three Part Advisors Southwest IDEAS Conference (Dallas)
    Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
    Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations|
    Thursday, November 16, 2023
    The Statler Hilton, Dallas, TX
    Conducting meetings throughout the day with the presentation at 8:00 am CT and through the conference website at:

The investor presentation decks and webcasts will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company's website at:

About Bel
Bel ( ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339


