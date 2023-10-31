Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Is Expected To Reach $12.4 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry is poised for significant transformation in the near future as it adapts to evolving global healthcare demands. With a growing emphasis on precision, safety, and sustainability, we can expect to witness the integration of advanced technologies like robotics and automation into packaging processes, ensuring accurate dosing and tamper-proof packaging. Moreover, eco-friendly and recyclable materials will gain prominence, aligning with the industry's commitment to reducing environmental impact. As regulations tighten and pharmaceutical supply chains become more complex, the industry will also see heightened focus on serialization and traceability, enabling better tracking and quality control throughout the packaging process. In sum, the near future promises a pharmaceutical packaging landscape characterized by innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The generic and biopharmaceutical markets' rapid development, an increase in OTC drug sales, the increasing demand for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing offshore, the introduction of regulatory standards for packaging, and strict laws against counterfeiting are all factors driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. However, throughout the projected period, factors including the use of reconditioned packaging equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are anticipated to limit market growth to some extent. Download an Illustrative overview: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Pharmaceutical packaging equipment Market:

Product, Formulation, Automation, End User Geographies Covered

North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America (ROLATM) Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments Key Market Driver Increase in offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market major players covered in the report, such as:



Robert Bosch GmbH (Syntegon Technology GmbH) (Germany)

IMA S.p.A. (Italy)

Körber AG (Germany)

Coesia S.p.A (Italy)

Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy)

Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG (Germany)

Romaco Group (Germany)

Uhlmann Group (Germany)

Maquinaria Industries Dara, SL (US)

MULTIVAC Group (Germany)

Accutek Pharmaceutical Equipment Companies, Inc. (US)

Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc. (US)

OPTIMA Packaging Group (Germany)

ACG Worldwide (India)

Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, Co. Ltd. (China)

MG2 s.r.l. (Italy)

Busch Machinery (US)

Inline Filling Systems (US)

Duke Technologies (India)

ARPAC LLC (US)

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada)

Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

AST, Inc. (US)

Truking Technology Limited (China)

NJM Packaging (US) and Among Others

The key stakeholders in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market include:



Senior Management

Finance Department Procurement Department

Recent Developments:



In July 2023, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A. (Italy) acquired Phoenix Italia S.r.l. (Milano). IMA completed the acquisition of 60% of Phoenix Italia S.r.l. and 100% of its subsidiary Phoenix Tech S.r.l., both companies based in Bareggio (Milano), from its sole shareholder Phoenix Group Holding S.r.l..

In July 2023, IMA completed the purchase of 70% of Mespic S.r.l., and 100% of its Illinois-based subsidiary Mespic North America Corporation, from its sole shareholder Holding FGLG S.r.l..

In August 2022, SEA Vision Group and Marchesini Group launched the following solutions: the INTEGRA 720V complete robotized blister line, the BL-A525 CW high-speed labeler, and the complete Track & Trace software solution developed by SEA Vision. This is a solution for primary pack serialization and aggregation, comprising a complete range of technologies to print, inspect and pack serialized blisters and perform aggregation with cartons, all integrated in a 4.0 environment.

In July 2021. Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany) and Huhtamaki Group (Finland) collaborated. This collaboration led to the paper-based tablet packaging solution for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. In March 2021, Syntegon expanded portfolio for the production of parenteral pharmaceuticals. The company has launched the new SVP Essential, a cost-efficient version of its proven Pharmatec SVP process systems for the production of small-volume liquid pharmaceuticals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market:

Which are the top industry players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market?

The top market players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market include are IMA S.p.A. (Italy), Körber AG (Germany), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy) and Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG (Germany)

Which are the segments that have been included in this report?

This report has the following main segments:



By Product

By Formulation

By Automation

By End User By Region

Which geographical region is dominating in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market?

Europe dominated the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2022. Followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Which is the leading segment in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, by Product?

The primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market by product.

What is the CAGR of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market?

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, analyze, and forecast the size of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market on the basis of product, formulation, automation, end user and region.

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions and other developments in the market. To benchmark players within the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

