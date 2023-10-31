Reelement Technologies Appoints Swiss Professional Racing Driver, Neel Jani, As Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ReElement Brand Ambassador, Neel Jani

Jani competes in racing series including the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), European Le Mans Series, and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA)

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

- Neel JaniFISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the“Company”) subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced the appointment of Swiss professional racecar driver Neel Jani as a Company brand ambassador. Jani has participated in a wide range of global racing series, including the World Endurance Championship (WEC), International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and a past champion of the world famous 24 Hours of Le Mans. Mr. Jani has a network of key participants and decision-makers in the global critical element and high performance auto ecosystems.Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources commented,“We are excited to have Neel on the team. Motorsport has long been the testing bay for new technologies in the automotive industry. Our critical and rare earth refining capabilities allow manufacturers to fully recycle and indefinitely reuse high-value battery and magnet components needed in racing and road cars. This technology puts power back into OEM's hands, reducing reliance on rare earth and critical mineral mining and lessening the effects of supply chain disruptions. Neel brings a number of key relationships across motorsport and is ready to help accelerate ReElement's positive environmental impact.”Mr Jani added,“I had the opportunity to first meet the ReElement team while visiting their first refining facility about a year ago. It was evident to me then that their technology has the potential to be a game-changer in the industry. Motorsport is all about efficiency, so finding new technologies that reduces waste and improves the supply chain while having the potential to vastly improve the lives of the general public when implemented into road cars is an exciting prospect. I share a lot of ReElement's passions and desires, and I am thrilled and honored to stand alongside them and help accelerate their positive environmental impact within the motorsport platform.”David Sauve, Chief Marketing Officer of ReElement Technologies added,“We are thrilled to welcome Neel to the ReElement team. His racing experience is a valuable asset, given the parallels between motorsport's high-performance demands and our mission to become the premier circular refining solution for those essential battery and magnet minerals and materials. Neel's entrepreneurial enthusiasm and vision for motorsport sustainability align perfectly with ReElement's commitment to environmentally positive, high-performance critical mineral refining and recovery.”

David Sauve

ReElement Technologies LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

ReElement Technologies Overview