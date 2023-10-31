Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Price Trends, Regional Analysis And Forecast 2036 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “ Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2036 ” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global semiconductor capital equipment market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, industry verticals, and by region.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Promote Global Market Share of Semiconductor Capital Equipment

The increasing demand for digitalization in different sectors of industry, and the use of Internet of Things (IoT) for digital devices is expected to boost the growth of the market. Around the globe, there are over 13 billion connected Internet of Things devices. By 2030, an estimated 25.4 billion devices for the Internet of Things are expected. In 2020, the number of Internet of Things devices exceeds that of non-IoT devices. The number of active Internet of Things platforms is over 400.

In addition, a major opportunity for semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers is expected to be provided by the rapid growth of the consumer electronics market. In order to satisfy the growing demand of this expanding market, it is important for chip manufacturers to have high quality equipment.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global semiconductor capital equipment market are:

Growth Drivers:



Surge in Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Vehicle Rising Trend of Miniaturization

Challenges:

The main challenge faced by the semiconductor manufacturing sector is a lack of skilled and trained personnel. The retirement of the baby boomers has left a hole in embedded knowledge. The number of experienced personnel available was therefore not sufficient. Baby boomers' retirement and global economic growth have been the main reasons for widening this gap. In the production and operation of complex machines, employees in the semiconductor manufacturing sector do not have any knowledge or skills. Due to the gradual decline of technical training programs in schools, they do not possess essential skills and knowledge in fields such as engineering, mathematics, science, or technology. High cost and lack of skilled personnel are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of semiconductor capital equipment.

By type, the global semiconductor capital equipment market is segmented into assembly equipment, automated test equipment, and wafer level manufacturing equipment. The wafer level manufacturing equipment segment is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2036 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The major factor that is expected to drive demand for semiconductor capital equipment over the coming years is the cost-effectiveness of wafer level production equipment. Wafer level manufacture is a process in which the individual semiconductors are manufactured on one specific silicon wafer instead of individually producing them. A number of advantages are offered by this approach compared with traditional methods, such as a reduction in costs and increased production efficiency. The increasing number of semiconductor producers using the wafer level manufacturing process, is leading to increased demand for equipment manufactured in this process. In the following years, it is planned that this trend towards higher level wafer production will continue. Global sales of semiconductors exceeded USD 619.00 billion in 2022, and have risen more than 30% over the past two years.





By region, the Europe semiconductor capital equipment market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2036. The semiconductor market is well-established throughout Europe. Several significant players in the worldwide semiconductor capital equipment market call it home. Given the spread of new technologies, the need for advanced semiconductor devices has been rising. To encourage innovation in the semiconductor industry, the government has been aggressively funding R&D projects. The United Kingdom announced a support package in May 2023 that is estimated to cost USD 1.26 billion USD. The goal of this package is to support the nation's semiconductor sector. Leading manufacturers are making investments in innovation to meet changing consumer demands. The first 200 mm (8′′) VCSEL epiwafer to be made commercially available in the world will go on sale in May 2022, according to IQE plc. Now that this ground-breaking accomplishment has been made, the market for 3D sensing can grow beyond smartphones.





This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global semiconductor capital equipment market which includes company profiling of Advanced Micro Fabrication Equipment Inc., ASML Holding, Lam Research Corporation, ASM Pacific Technology, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc., Applied Materials, Vicky Electrical Contractors India Pvt. Ltd., Voltabox AG, and others.

