DNA Library Preparation Market 2024-2036 Size And Share, Business Strategies Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Research Nester's recent market research analysis on “DNA Library Preparation Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2036” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global DNA library preparation market in terms of market segmentation by end user, application, technique, and by region.

Growing Demand Due to Covid-19 Pandemic to Promote Global Market Share of DNA Library Preparation

The global DNA library preparation market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increased impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the demand for DNA sequencing, which has ultimately facilitated the library preparation process. Technology has significantly contributed to accelerating the diagnostic process during the pandemic through effective screening and detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus mutations at the nucleotide level. This helps researchers develop preventive measures against the spread of new strains. Additionally, many NGS-based COVID-19 diagnostic tests have received regulatory approval. For example, in June 2020, Illumina, Inc. received emergency use authorization from the US FDA for Illumina's NGS-based COVIDSeq diagnostic test for COVID-19, significantly increasing diagnosis rates.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global DNA library preparation market are:

Growth Drivers:



High Demand in Next Generation Sequencing Data Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Challenges:

There are a number of regulatory challenges associated with the use of NGS in clinical settings. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any NGS-based tests for clinical use. This is predicted to hamper the market growth of DNA library preparation in the forecast time period. This market is falling because of the cost constraints on next-generation sequencing. The development of a market for DNA library preparations is threatened by only a small number of genetic centers. The development of the market may be hindered by ethical constraints in preparing DNA libraries. Besides this lack of standardization and high cost of DNA library preparation are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of DNA library preparation.

By technique, the global DNA library preparation market is segmented into single-molecule real-time method, ion semiconductor sequencing method, nanopore sequencing method, and sequencing by synthesis method. The single-molecule real-time method and nanopore sequencing method for both segments is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2036 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of these segments can be ascribed to the back of growing research and development in genome medicine. Single molecule real time method can generate read lengths of up to 20 kilobases, which is significantly longer than other sequencing technologies. This makes it ideal for applications such as de novo genome assembly, structural variant detection, and epigenomics. Besides, the nanopore sequencing method is portable and easy to use which makes them ideal for field based applications. This is significant for applications such as environmental monitoring and food safety testing.

By region, the Europe DNA library preparation market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2036. This growth in the region is anticipated by growing advancements in technology. Some nations' technological development is encouraging regional expansion. Additionally, the market for NGS library preparation is booming due to rising public awareness of the health and treatment options available for patient safety. According to estimates, the United Kingdom will grow quickly in the area during the projected time period. The growth of the DNA library preparation sector is also driven by increasing research by CRO and biopharmaceutical companies.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global DNA library preparation market which includes company profiling of Swift Biosciences Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Inc., Hamilton Company, Eppendorf AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Promega Corporation.,

