Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10.1%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT ) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of $0.46242 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023. This represents a 10.1% increase over the previous quarter's distribution and an increase of 124.5% since inception in 2015.
About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at .
Contact:
Kristen Thomas
Investor Relations
IR@nexpoint. com
SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
MENAFN31102023003732001241ID1107346004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.