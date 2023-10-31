CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $9.8 million and Diluted EPS of $0.67
CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC ; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $9.8 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.67 for the third quarter of 2023, both decreases of 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company's third quarter operating results include the impact from the sale of $66.7 million of investment securities that resulted in a pre-tax loss of $5.3 million. The Company sold these investments to reposition a portion of its balance sheet in response to the interest rate environment and, in doing so, is expected to improve its future earnings and profitability metrics. The strength of the Company's capital position enabled it to absorb the loss while maintaining strong capital ratios well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. Excluding the investment loss, the Company's adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was $14.0 million and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.96, both an increase of 13% over the second quarter of 2023.
"The continued strength of our capital and operating earnings allowed us to execute an investment restructure strategy that repositions us for the future, while still reporting positive quarterly earnings," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although net income decreased 21% compared to the second quarter, on
a non-GAAP basis, excluding the $5.3 million pre-tax loss on sale of securities, net income increased 13% over last quarter highlighting the benefits of the strategies we have taken year-to-date as we continue to prioritize deposits, net interest margin optimization and maintaining our strong asset quality."
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $34.9 million and diluted EPS of $2.39, decreases of 24% and 23%, respectively, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in earnings between periods reflects the sharp rise in interest rates between periods and the impact of a prolonged inverted yield curve, a $5.3 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities recorded in the third quarter of 2023 as part of the Company's balance sheet repositioning, and the write-off of a $1.8 million Signature Bank corporate bond in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the investment loss and corporate bond write-off, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $40.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $2.77, decreases of 12% and 11%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.
"Earlier this quarter, we announced further details on my upcoming retirement and planned succession," said Dufour. "At the end of this year, I will be stepping down as President and CEO of Camden National. The Board of Directors announced the appointment of Simon Griffiths who currently serves as Executive Vice President - Head of Core Banking at Citizens Bank, as my successor. I will remain with Camden National as an advisor for several months following my retirement on December 31, 2023. It has been a privilege serving as the President and CEO of Camden National Corporation for the past 14 years." Griffiths will join Camden National on or about November 20, 2023, as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will become president and CEO of Camden National, as well as a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024.
THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Net income decreased $2.6 million, or 21%, and diluted EPS decreased $0.18, or 21%, compared to the second quarter, as the Company executed on its strategy to reposition its balance sheet by selling $66.7 million of securities at a pre-tax loss of $5.3 million. The proceeds from the sale were reinvested into investment securities at current market rates and used to pay-down the Company's borrowings. The Company expects this strategy to improve prospective net interest margin and earnings. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS, excluding the investment loss (non-GAAP), increased $1.6 million, or 13%, and $0.11, or 13%, respectively, over the second quarter of 2023. Return on average assets was 0.68% and adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) was 0.97%, compared to 0.87% and 0.87%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. Return on average equity was 8.25% and adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) was 11.80%, compared to 10.66% and 10.66%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.60% and non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 60.63%, compared to 63.42% and 63.07%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 2.39%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets totaling 0.11% of total assets and 0.16% of total loans, compared to 0.09% and 0.13%, respectively, at June 30, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.01%, compared to 0.04% for the second quarter of 2023. Uninsured and uncollateralized1 deposits at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were 15% of total deposits at each date, and available liquidity sources were 2.1 times and 2.0 times uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, respectively.
_________________________
1
Uncollateralized deposits are customer deposits for which the Company has not pledged any of its assets, including investment securities, or provided any other type of guarantee.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $5.8 billion, an increase of 1% since June 30, 2023, and an increase of 2% since December 31, 2022.
Loans
Loans at September 30, 2023, totaled $4.1 billion, a 1% decrease since June 30, 2023, and an increase of 1% since December 31, 2022.
Loan balances contracted in the third quarter of 2023 as the Company's retail loan portfolio grew less than 1%, while the commercial loan portfolio decreased 2% due to a few large loan payoffs and the Company's strategy to prioritize net interest margin over loan growth. Residential real estate loans grew 3% and commercial real estate loans grew 2% through September 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022. The Company sold 45% of residential mortgages it originated through the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 21% for the same period in 2022. At September 30, 2023, the committed retail and commercial loan portfolio pipelines totaled $49.5 million and $29.5 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, 39% of the committed residential real estate loan portfolio was designated for sale.
Investments
Investments totaled $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 4% since June 30, 2023, and a decrease of 8% since December 31, 2022. Investment balances represented 20% of the Company's assets as of September 30, 2023, compared to 21% at June 30, 2023 and 22% at December 31, 2022.
The Company repositioned its balance sheet during the third quarter of 2023 to enhance future net interest margin and earnings by selling $66.7 million of investments with a weighted-average yield of 2.31% at a pre-tax loss of $5.3 million. The Company reinvested $30.0 million of the proceeds into investments yielding 6.06% and the remaining proceeds were used to pay-down the Company's borrowings. The estimated earn-back period on tangible book value dilution from the loss on sale of investments is less than three years. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's debt securities designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") were, collectively, in a net unrealized loss position of $182.4 million, increasing from a net unrealized loss position of $138.7 million and $141.5 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, 89% of the investment portfolio was made up of agency-backed bonds, 8% was municipal bonds and 3% was corporate bonds. The Company actively monitors its investment portfolio for credit risk, and, as of September 30, 2023, there were no credit concerns identified within the portfolio. As of September 30, 2023, the weighted-average life and duration of the Company's debt securities was 7.5 years and 5.7 years, respectively, compared to 7.8 years and 5.8 years at December 31, 2022.
Deposits
As of September 30, 2023, deposits totaled $4.7 billion, a decrease of less than 1% since June 30, 2023, and a decrease of 3% since December 31, 2022.
Deposits decreased $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 led by a decrease in brokered CDs of $90.4 million, or 40%, and lower checking and savings account balances of $66.6 million, or 2%. These decreases were partially offset by certificate of deposit ("CD") and money market account growth of $102.8 million, or 23%, and $38.8 million, or 5%, driven by various promotions and campaigns, as well as continued deposit mix shift from lower interest-bearing accounts (checking and savings accounts) to higher interest-bearing deposit accounts (CDs and money market accounts). Deposit balances decreased $148.5 million for the first nine months of 2023 driven by lower balances within checking and savings of $413.7 million, or 11%, and brokered deposits of $47.4 million, or 26%. These decreases were partially offset by CD and money market account growth of $251.7 million, or 84%, and $60.9 million, or 9%, respectively. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 87% as of September 30, 2023 compared to 87% at June 30, 2023 and 83% at December 31, 2022.
Borrowings
As of September 30, 2023, borrowings totaled $514.5 million, an increase $22.0 million, or 4%, since June 30, 2023, and $205.0 million, or 66%, since December 31, 2022.
As of September 30, 2023, the Company's borrowings consisted of: (1) $210.1 million of customer repurchase agreements, (2) $135.0 million from the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") at a fixed rate of 4.70% scheduled to mature in May 2024, which the Company may exercise its right to prepay at any time without penalty, (3) $125.0 million of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston borrowings that support interest rate swap derivatives, and (4) $44.3 million of junior subordinated debentures.
Derivatives
The Company executed $450.0 million of balance sheet derivatives during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to provide protection for rising short-term interest rates. The balance sheet derivatives contributed $3.1 million of pre-tax income during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, including $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.
Capital
As of September 30, 2023, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. The Company's common equity ratio was 8.02%, and its tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 6.47%, compared to 8.14% and 6.58%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, and 7.96% and 6.37%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 5.95%, based on the Company's closing share price of $28.22, as reported by NASDAQ on September 29, 2023 (the last business day of the third quarter of 2023), payable on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 13, 2023.
The Company repurchased 65,692 shares of its common stock at an average price of $30.41 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
ASSET QUALITY
The Company's credit quality within its loan portfolio remained very strong throughout the third quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due and non-performing loans each increased during the third quarter of 2023 due to two residential loans. The Company continues to actively monitor its loan portfolio, particularly its commercial real estate loan portfolio, for signs of credit stress.
Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.09% of total loans at September 30, 2023, 0.05% at June 30, 2023, and 0.06% of total loans at December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans were 0.16% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% at each of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.04% for the second quarter of 2023 and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2023 vs. Q2 2023)
Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $9.8 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased $1.6 million, or 13%, and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) increased $0.11, or 13%, compared to the previous quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $32.6 million, a decrease of $106,000, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was driven by a 1 basis point decrease in net interest margin between periods to 2.39% for the third quarter of 2023.
(Credit) Provision for Credit Losses
Negative provision expense (i.e., credit for credit losses) of $574,000 was recorded for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting the Company's continued favorable asset quality and a decrease in loans during the quarter, primarily driven by the commercial loan portfolio.
We continue to believe the risk of a potential macroeconomic slow-down in future periods exists. At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.90% of total loans, consistent with June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the ACL was 5.5 times total non-performing loans, compared to 7.1 times at June 30, 2023.
The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Q3 2023
|
|
Q2 2023
|
|
Increase /
(Decrease)
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses - loans
|
|
$
(456)
|
|
$
305
|
|
$
(761)
|
Credit for credit losses - off-balance sheet
credit exposures
|
|
(118)
|
|
(202)
|
|
84
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses
|
|
$
(574)
|
|
$
103
|
|
$
(677)
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.1 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 50%, over the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was driven by the sale of investments as part of the repositioning of the Company's balance sheet during the third quarter of 2023, which generated a $5.3 million pre-tax loss.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $26.2 million, a decrease of $936,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company's GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was 69.60% and 60.63%, respectively, compared to 63.42% and 63.07% for the second quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company's overhead ratio, which compares annualized non-interest expense for the quarter to average assets, was 1.83%, compared to 1.90% for the second quarter of 2023.
Salaries and employee benefits costs decreased 4% on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to lower incentive-related accruals based on year-to-date financial performance. Consulting and other professional fees decreased by $478,000 on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to the timing of the annual equity award grant to the Company's independent directors in the second quarter of each year.
|
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
|
|
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except number of shares and per
share data)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Financial Condition Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
$
1,157,618
|
|
$
1,211,679
|
|
$
1,276,762
|
|
$
1,157,618
|
|
$
1,276,762
|
Loans
|
|
4,058,413
|
|
4,100,131
|
|
3,860,680
|
|
4,058,413
|
|
3,860,680
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
36,407
|
|
36,983
|
|
36,542
|
|
36,407
|
|
36,542
|
Total assets
|
|
5,779,675
|
|
5,743,931
|
|
5,551,724
|
|
5,779,675
|
|
5,551,724
|
Deposits
|
|
4,678,406
|
|
4,693,745
|
|
4,568,604
|
|
4,678,406
|
|
4,568,604
|
Borrowings
|
|
514,471
|
|
492,513
|
|
465,432
|
|
514,471
|
|
465,432
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
463,298
|
|
467,376
|
|
431,007
|
|
463,298
|
|
431,007
|
Operating and Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
9,787
|
|
$
12,389
|
|
$
14,267
|
|
$
34,903
|
|
$
46,088
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
14,002
|
|
12,389
|
|
14,267
|
|
40,570
|
|
46,095
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
0.67
|
|
0.85
|
|
0.97
|
|
2.39
|
|
3.12
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
0.96
|
|
0.85
|
|
0.97
|
|
2.77
|
|
3.12
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
0.42
|
|
0.42
|
|
0.40
|
|
1.26
|
|
1.20
|
Book value per share
|
|
31.82
|
|
32.11
|
|
29.59
|
|
31.82
|
|
29.59
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
25.24
|
|
25.52
|
|
22.97
|
|
25.24
|
|
22.97
|
Profitability Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
0.68
%
|
|
0.87
%
|
|
1.03
%
|
|
0.82
%
|
|
1.13
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
0.97
%
|
|
0.87
%
|
|
1.03
%
|
|
0.95
%
|
|
1.13
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
8.25
%
|
|
10.66
%
|
|
12.50
%
|
|
10.00
%
|
|
12.88
%
|
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
11.80
%
|
|
10.66
%
|
|
12.50
%
|
|
11.63
%
|
|
12.88
%
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
10.48
%
|
|
13.55
%
|
|
16.02
%
|
|
12.72
%
|
|
16.27
%
|
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-
GAAP)(1)
|
|
14.94
%
|
|
13.55
%
|
|
16.02
%
|
|
14.77
%
|
|
16.27
%
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
69.60
%
|
|
63.42
%
|
|
56.71
%
|
|
63.82
%
|
|
56.38
%
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
60.63
%
|
|
63.07
%
|
|
56.43
%
|
|
60.87
%
|
|
56.10
%
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
2.39
%
|
|
2.40
%
|
|
2.88
%
|
|
2.44
%
|
|
2.86
%
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL on loans to total loans
|
|
0.90
%
|
|
0.90
%
|
|
0.95
%
|
|
0.90
%
|
|
0.95
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.11
%
|
|
0.09
%
|
|
0.09
%
|
|
0.11
%
|
|
0.09
%
|
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
0.01
%
|
|
0.04
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
|
0.03
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity ratio
|
|
8.02
%
|
|
8.14
%
|
|
7.76
%
|
|
8.02
%
|
|
7.76
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
6.47
%
|
|
6.58
%
|
|
6.13
%
|
|
6.47
%
|
|
6.13
%
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
|
9.35
%
|
|
9.29
%
|
|
9.24
%
|
|
9.35
%
|
|
9.24
%
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
12.16
%
|
|
11.92
%
|
|
11.72
%
|
|
12.16
%
|
|
11.72
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
14.19
%
|
|
13.95
%
|
|
13.81
%
|
|
14.19
%
|
|
13.81
%
|
(1)
|
This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
|
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
(unaudited)
|
|
(In
thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
211,514
|
|
$
75,427
|
|
$
82,012
|
Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading securities
|
|
4,195
|
|
3,990
|
|
3,727
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $705,019, $796,960, and
$833,888 respectively)
|
|
589,003
|
|
695,875
|
|
723,618
|
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $483,547, $506,193 and
$491,759 respectively)
|
|
549,961
|
|
546,583
|
|
534,309
|
Other investments
|
|
14,459
|
|
12,713
|
|
15,108
|
Total investments
|
|
1,157,618
|
|
1,259,161
|
|
1,276,762
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $11,299, $5,259, and $4,863 respectively)
|
|
11,187
|
|
5,197
|
|
4,629
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
1,653,288
|
|
1,624,937
|
|
1,562,887
|
Commercial
|
|
400,031
|
|
430,131
|
|
424,010
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,752,401
|
|
1,700,266
|
|
1,619,409
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
252,693
|
|
255,019
|
|
254,374
|
Total loans
|
|
4,058,413
|
|
4,010,353
|
|
3,860,680
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
(36,407)
|
|
(36,922)
|
|
(36,542)
|
Net loans
|
|
4,022,006
|
|
3,973,431
|
|
3,824,138
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
95,816
|
|
96,260
|
|
96,416
|
Other assets
|
|
281,534
|
|
262,374
|
|
267,767
|
Total assets
|
|
$
5,779,675
|
|
$
5,671,850
|
|
$
5,551,724
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$
1,023,239
|
|
$
1,141,753
|
|
$
1,245,137
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,579,991
|
|
1,763,850
|
|
1,460,571
|
Savings and money market
|
|
1,389,180
|
|
1,439,622
|
|
1,493,518
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
552,111
|
|
300,451
|
|
279,603
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
133,885
|
|
181,253
|
|
89,775
|
Total deposits
|
|
4,678,406
|
|
4,826,929
|
|
4,568,604
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
470,140
|
|
265,176
|
|
421,101
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
44,331
|
|
44,331
|
|
44,331
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|
123,500
|
|
84,136
|
|
86,681
|
Total liabilities
|
|
5,316,377
|
|
5,220,572
|
|
5,120,717
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value: authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding
14,558,137, 14,567,325 and 14,563,828 shares on September 30, 2023, December 31,
2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively
|
|
114,842
|
|
115,069
|
|
114,536
|
Retained earnings
|
|
478,664
|
|
462,164
|
|
452,927
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax
|
|
(139,228)
|
|
(131,539)
|
|
(140,268)
|
Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax
|
|
9,343
|
|
5,891
|
|
6,545
|
Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax
|
|
(323)
|
|
(307)
|
|
(2,733)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(130,208)
|
|
(125,955)
|
|
(136,456)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
463,298
|
|
451,278
|
|
431,007
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
5,779,675
|
|
$
5,671,850
|
|
$
5,551,724
|
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For The
Three Months Ended
|
|
For The
Nine Months Ended
|
(In
thousands,
except per share
data)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
50,115
|
|
$
48,645
|
|
$
37,568
|
|
$
144,092
|
|
$
102,724
|
Taxable interest on investments
|
|
5,814
|
|
5,852
|
|
5,756
|
|
17,629
|
|
17,395
|
Nontaxable interest on investments
|
|
748
|
|
762
|
|
790
|
|
2,273
|
|
2,324
|
Dividend income
|
|
302
|
|
267
|
|
137
|
|
788
|
|
349
|
Other interest income
|
|
690
|
|
529
|
|
330
|
|
1,667
|
|
677
|
Total interest income
|
|
57,669
|
|
56,055
|
|
44,581
|
|
166,449
|
|
123,469
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
20,969
|
|
19,245
|
|
5,442
|
|
56,046
|
|
9,785
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
3,577
|
|
3,587
|
|
787
|
|
9,249
|
|
1,372
|
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|
|
539
|
|
533
|
|
539
|
|
1,600
|
|
1,600
|
Total interest expense
|
|
25,085
|
|
23,365
|
|
6,768
|
|
66,895
|
|
12,757
|
Net interest income
|
|
32,584
|
|
32,690
|
|
37,813
|
|
99,554
|
|
110,712
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses
|
|
(574)
|
|
103
|
|
2,764
|
|
1,531
|
|
4,034
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
33,158
|
|
32,587
|
|
35,049
|
|
98,023
|
|
106,678
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit card income
|
|
3,130
|
|
3,079
|
|
3,234
|
|
9,147
|
|
9,371
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
2,040
|
|
1,935
|
|
1,941
|
|
5,737
|
|
5,705
|
Income from fiduciary services
|
|
1,641
|
|
1,775
|
|
1,535
|
|
5,016
|
|
4,847
|
Brokerage and insurance commissions
|
|
1,217
|
|
1,152
|
|
1,003
|
|
3,462
|
|
3,269
|
Mortgage banking income, net
|
|
583
|
|
590
|
|
635
|
|
1,889
|
|
3,186
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
644
|
|
613
|
|
374
|
|
1,849
|
|
1,519
|
Net loss on sale of securities
|
|
(5,335)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(5,335)
|
|
(9)
|
Other income
|
|
1,152
|
|
966
|
|
1,232
|
|
3,283
|
|
3,032
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
5,072
|
|
10,110
|
|
9,954
|
|
25,048
|
|
30,920
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
14,744
|
|
15,288
|
|
15,849
|
|
44,605
|
|
46,757
|
Furniture, equipment and data processing
|
|
3,382
|
|
3,179
|
|
3,305
|
|
9,772
|
|
9,639
|
Net occupancy costs
|
|
1,804
|
|
1,852
|
|
1,765
|
|
5,735
|
|
5,715
|
Debit card expense
|
|
1,318
|
|
1,262
|
|
1,210
|
|
3,781
|
|
3,410
|
Consulting and professional fees
|
|
897
|
|
1,375
|
|
814
|
|
3,327
|
|
3,114
|
Regulatory assessments
|
|
861
|
|
868
|
|
575
|
|
2,574
|
|
1,745
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
148
|
|
148
|
|
156
|
|
444
|
|
469
|
Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs,
net
|
|
(34)
|
|
4
|
|
56
|
|
(25)
|
|
9
|
Other expenses
|
|
3,087
|
|
3,167
|
|
3,361
|
|
9,302
|
|
8,998
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
26,207
|
|
27,143
|
|
27,091
|
|
79,515
|
|
79,856
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
12,023
|
|
15,554
|
|
17,912
|
|
43,556
|
|
57,742
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
2,236
|
|
3,165
|
|
3,645
|
|
8,653
|
|
11,654
|
Net Income
|
|
$
9,787
|
|
$
12,389
|
|
$
14,267
|
|
$
34,903
|
|
$
46,088
|
Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
0.67
|
|
$
0.85
|
|
$
0.97
|
|
$
2.39
|
|
$
3.13
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
0.67
|
|
0.85
|
|
0.97
|
|
2.39
|
|
3.12
|
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
and other interest-earning assets
|
|
$
48,401
|
|
$
27,008
|
|
$
30,063
|
|
4.04
%
|
|
4.90
%
|
|
2.24
%
|
Investments - taxable
|
|
1,177,367
|
|
1,212,942
|
|
1,288,172
|
|
2.14
%
|
|
2.08
%
|
|
1.88
%
|
Investments - nontaxable(1)
|
|
102,872
|
|
105,210
|
|
109,661
|
|
3.68
%
|
|
3.67
%
|
|
3.65
%
|
Loans(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
1,658,125
|
|
1,670,299
|
|
1,546,638
|
|
4.84
%
|
|
4.75
%
|
|
4.04
%
|
Commercial(1)
|
|
391,052
|
|
405,485
|
|
402,152
|
|
6.08
%
|
|
5.83
%
|
|
4.26
%
|
SBA PPP
|
|
439
|
|
512
|
|
1,254
|
|
2.40
%
|
|
4.27
%
|
|
15.67
%
|
Municipal(1)
|
|
18,888
|
|
17,484
|
|
22,574
|
|
4.41
%
|
|
3.98
%
|
|
3.01
%
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,762,860
|
|
1,748,443
|
|
1,571,449
|
|
4.18
%
|
|
4.06
%
|
|
3.49
%
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
252,357
|
|
253,308
|
|
252,145
|
|
7.74
%
|
|
7.53
%
|
|
5.21
%
|
Total loans
|
|
4,083,721
|
|
4,095,531
|
|
3,796,212
|
|
4.85
%
|
|
4.73
%
|
|
3.91
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
5,412,361
|
|
5,440,691
|
|
5,224,108
|
|
4.23
%
|
|
4.12
%
|
|
3.40
%
|
Other assets
|
|
304,439
|
|
271,822
|
|
292,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
5,716,800
|
|
$
5,712,513
|
|
$
5,517,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$
1,019,450
|
|
$
999,809
|
|
$
1,243,174
|
|
-
%
|
|
-
%
|
|
-
%
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,584,314
|
|
1,638,677
|
|
1,502,436
|
|
2.42
%
|
|
2.28
%
|
|
0.85
%
|
Savings
|
|
661,126
|
|
685,282
|
|
774,725
|
|
0.14
%
|
|
0.10
%
|
|
0.04
%
|
Money market
|
|
721,423
|
|
692,330
|
|
720,641
|
|
2.85
%
|
|
2.47
%
|
|
0.84
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
497,301
|
|
410,272
|
|
290,043
|
|
3.05
%
|
|
2.55
%
|
|
0.45
%
|
Total deposits
|
|
4,483,614
|
|
4,426,370
|
|
4,531,019
|
|
1.67
%
|
|
1.48
%
|
|
0.45
%
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
161,623
|
|
237,083
|
|
80,701
|
|
5.07
%
|
|
4.89
%
|
|
1.40
%
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
|
193,297
|
|
192,428
|
|
228,495
|
|
1.69
%
|
|
1.47
%
|
|
0.57
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
44,331
|
|
44,331
|
|
44,331
|
|
4.83
%
|
|
4.83
%
|
|
4.83
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
263,705
|
|
272,737
|
|
108,084
|
|
4.14
%
|
|
4.23
%
|
|
1.68
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
662,956
|
|
746,579
|
|
461,611
|
|
3.70
%
|
|
3.77
%
|
|
1.38
%
|
Total funding liabilities
|
|
5,146,570
|
|
5,172,949
|
|
4,992,630
|
|
1.93
%
|
|
1.81
%
|
|
0.54
%
|
Other liabilities
|
|
99,480
|
|
73,366
|
|
71,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
470,750
|
|
466,198
|
|
452,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$
5,716,800
|
|
$
5,712,513
|
|
$
5,517,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
2.30
%
|
|
2.31
%
|
|
2.86
%
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
2.39
%
|
|
2.40
%
|
|
2.88
%
|
(1)
|
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
|
(2)
|
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
|
Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets
|
|
$
30,002
|
|
$
60,105
|
|
4.78
%
|
|
0.57
%
|
Investments - taxable
|
|
1,209,000
|
|
1,354,339
|
|
2.09
%
|
|
1.79
%
|
Investments - nontaxable(1)
|
|
104,518
|
|
112,526
|
|
3.67
%
|
|
3.49
%
|
Loans(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
1,658,188
|
|
1,512,285
|
|
4.73
%
|
|
3.81
%
|
Commercial(1)
|
|
401,817
|
|
391,540
|
|
5.80
%
|
|
3.82
%
|
SBA PPP
|
|
514
|
|
9,138
|
|
3.08
%
|
|
18.01
%
|
Municipal(1)
|
|
17,467
|
|
18,837
|
|
4.01
%
|
|
3.17
%
|
Residential real estate
|
|
1,742,340
|
|
1,459,659
|
|
4.01
%
|
|
3.46
%
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
253,137
|
|
240,041
|
|
7.46
%
|
|
4.60
%
|
Total loans
|
|
4,073,463
|
|
3,631,500
|
|
4.69
%
|
|
3.75
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
5,416,983
|
|
5,158,470
|
|
4.09
%
|
|
3.19
%
|
Other assets
|
|
288,783
|
|
291,821
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
5,705,766
|
|
$
5,450,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$
1,031,700
|
|
$
1,214,263
|
|
-
%
|
|
-
%
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,637,231
|
|
1,448,146
|
|
2.23
%
|
|
0.46
%
|
Savings
|
|
693,468
|
|
759,053
|
|
0.10
%
|
|
0.04
%
|
Money market
|
|
704,360
|
|
712,729
|
|
2.51
%
|
|
0.52
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
409,909
|
|
297,646
|
|
2.54
%
|
|
0.44
%
|
Total deposits
|
|
4,476,668
|
|
4,431,837
|
|
1.46
%
|
|
0.27
%
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
206,206
|
|
133,928
|
|
4.64
%
|
|
0.74
%
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
|
189,532
|
|
220,026
|
|
1.42
%
|
|
0.41
%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
44,331
|
|
44,331
|
|
4.83
%
|
|
4.83
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
237,546
|
|
65,595
|
|
4.07
%
|
|
1.41
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
677,615
|
|
463,880
|
|
3.55
%
|
|
1.07
%
|
Total funding liabilities
|
|
5,154,283
|
|
4,895,717
|
|
1.74
%
|
|
0.35
%
|
Other liabilities
|
|
84,920
|
|
76,154
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
466,563
|
|
478,420
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$
5,705,766
|
|
$
5,450,291
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
2.35
%
|
|
2.84
%
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
2.44
%
|
|
2.86
%
|
(1)
|
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
|
(2)
|
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
|
Asset Quality Data
(unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
|
|
At or For The
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
|
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
|
|
At or For The
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
|
|
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
$
2,775
|
|
$
1,781
|
|
$
1,713
|
|
$
1,733
|
|
$
1,562
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
92
|
|
56
|
|
56
|
|
57
|
|
73
|
Commercial
|
|
1,083
|
|
729
|
|
748
|
|
715
|
|
541
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
674
|
|
482
|
|
441
|
|
486
|
|
589
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
|
4,624
|
|
3,048
|
|
2,958
|
|
2,991
|
|
2,765
|
Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not
included above
|
|
1,997
|
|
2,140
|
|
2,154
|
|
2,114
|
|
2,285
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
6,621
|
|
5,188
|
|
5,112
|
|
5,105
|
|
5,050
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$
6,621
|
|
$
5,188
|
|
$
5,112
|
|
$
5,105
|
|
$
5,050
|
Loans 30-89 days past due:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
$
751
|
|
$
1,192
|
|
$
313
|
|
$
1,038
|
|
$
2,326
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
188
|
|
112
|
|
111
|
|
323
|
|
195
|
Commercial
|
|
2,260
|
|
294
|
|
1,030
|
|
802
|
|
1,344
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
603
|
|
653
|
|
684
|
|
391
|
|
843
|
Total loans 30-89 days past due
|
|
$
3,802
|
|
$
2,251
|
|
$
2,138
|
|
$
2,554
|
|
$
4,708
|
ACL on loans at the beginning of the period
|
|
$
36,922
|
|
$
36,922
|
|
$
36,922
|
|
$
33,256
|
|
$
33,256
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
288
|
|
744
|
|
439
|
|
4,430
|
|
3,788
|
Charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
|
66
|
|
65
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
58
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Commercial
|
|
1,101
|
|
846
|
|
312
|
|
1,042
|
|
744
|
Consumer
and home equity
|
|
63
|
|
31
|
|
4
|
|
134
|
|
130
|
Total charge-offs
|
|
1,240
|
|
895
|
|
334
|
|
1,242
|
|
939
|
Total recoveries
|
|
(437)
|
|
(212)
|
|
(107)
|
|
(478)
|
|
(437)
|
Net charge-offs
|
|
803
|
|
683
|
|
227
|
|
764
|
|
502
|
ACL on loans at the end of the period
|
|
$
36,407
|
|
$
36,983
|
|
$
37,134
|
|
$
36,922
|
|
$
36,542
|
Components of ACL:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL on loans
|
|
$
36,407
|
|
$
36,983
|
|
$
37,134
|
|
$
36,922
|
|
$
36,542
|
ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)
|
|
2,670
|
|
2,788
|
|
2,990
|
|
3,265
|
|
3,441
|
ACL, end of period
|
|
$
39,077
|
|
$
39,771
|
|
$
40,124
|
|
$
40,187
|
|
$
39,983
|
Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
0.16
%
|
|
0.13
%
|
|
0.13
%
|
|
0.13
%
|
|
0.13
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.11
%
|
|
0.09
%
|
|
0.09
%
|
|
0.09
%
|
|
0.09
%
|
ACL on loans to total loans
|
|
0.90
%
|
|
0.90
%
|
|
0.91
%
|
|
0.92
%
|
|
0.95
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter-to-date
|
|
0.01
%
|
|
0.04
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
|
0.03
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
Year-to-date
|
|
0.03
%
|
|
0.03
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
ACL on loans to non-performing loans
|
|
549.87
%
|
|
712.86
%
|
|
726.41
%
|
|
723.25
%
|
|
723.60
%
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
|
0.09
%
|
|
0.05
%
|
|
0.05
%
|
|
0.06
%
|
|
0.12
%
|
(1)
|
Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|
|
Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except number of shares, per
share data and ratios)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Adjusted Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$
9,787
|
|
$
12,389
|
|
$
14,267
|
|
$
34,903
|
|
$
46,088
|
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
|
|
5,335
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,335
|
|
9
|
Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,838
|
|
-
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
(1,120)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,506)
|
|
(2)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$
14,002
|
|
$
12,389
|
|
$
14,267
|
|
$
40,570
|
|
$
46,095
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share, as presented
|
|
$
0.67
|
|
$
0.85
|
|
$
0.97
|
|
$
2.39
|
|
$
3.12
|
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
|
|
0.37
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.37
|
|
-
|
Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.13
|
|
-
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.12)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
0.96
|
|
$
0.85
|
|
$
0.97
|
|
$
2.77
|
|
$
3.12
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets, as presented
|
|
0.68
%
|
|
0.87
%
|
|
1.03
%
|
|
0.82
%
|
|
1.13
%
|
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
|
|
0.37
%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.13
%
|
|
-
|
Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.04
%
|
|
-
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
(0.08)
%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.04)
%
|
|
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
|
0.97
%
|
|
0.87
%
|
|
1.03
%
|
|
0.95
%
|
|
1.13
%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity, as presented
|
|
8.25
%
|
|
10.66
%
|
|
12.50
%
|
|
10.00
%
|
|
12.88
%
|
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
|
|
4.50
%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1.53
%
|
|
-
|
Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.53
%
|
|
-
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
(0.95)
%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.43)
%
|
|
-
|
Adjusted return on average equity
|
|
11.80
%
|
|
10.66
%
|
|
12.50
%
|
|
11.63
%
|
|
12.88
%
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$
9,787
|
|
$
12,389
|
|
$
14,267
|
|
$
34,903
|
|
$
46,088
|
Adjustment for (credit) provision for credit
losses
|
|
(574)
|
|
103
|
|
2,764
|
|
1,531
|
|
4,034
|
Adjustment for income tax expense
|
|
2,236
|
|
3,165
|
|
3,645
|
|
8,653
|
|
11,654
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income
|
|
11,449
|
|
15,657
|
|
20,676
|
|
45,087
|
|
61,776
|
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
|
|
5,335
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,335
|
|
9
|
Adjustment for SBA PPP loan income
|
|
(3)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(50)
|
|
(12)
|
|
(1,248)
|
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income
|
|
$
16,781
|
|
$
15,651
|
|
$
20,626
|
|
$
50,410
|
|
$
60,537
|
Efficiency Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Non-interest expense, as presented
|
|
$
26,207
|
|
$
27,143
|
|
$
27,091
|
|
$
79,515
|
|
$
79,856
|
Net interest income, as presented
|
|
$
32,584
|
|
$
32,690
|
|
$
37,813
|
|
$
99,554
|
|
$
110,712
|
Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt
income(1)
|
|
237
|
|
235
|
|
242
|
|
701
|
|
700
|
Non-interest income, as presented
|
|
5,072
|
|
10,110
|
|
9,954
|
|
25,048
|
|
30,920
|
Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities
|
|
5,335
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,335
|
|
9
|
Adjusted net interest income plus non-
interest income
|
|
$
43,228
|
|
$
43,035
|
|
$
48,009
|
|
$
130,638
|
|
$
142,341
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
69.60
%
|
|
63.42
%
|
|
56.71
%
|
|
63.82
%
|
|
56.38
%
|
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
60.63
%
|
|
63.07
%
|
|
56.43
%
|
|
60.87
%
|
|
56.10
%
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$
9,787
|
|
$
12,389
|
|
$
14,267
|
|
$
34,903
|
|
$
46,088
|
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
intangible assets
|
|
148
|
|
148
|
|
156
|
|
444
|
|
469
|
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(33)
|
|
(93)
|
|
(98)
|
Net income, adjusted for amortization of
core deposit intangible assets
|
|
$
9,904
|
|
$
12,506
|
|
$
14,390
|
|
$
35,254
|
|
$
46,459
|
Average equity, as presented
|
|
$
470,750
|
|
$
466,198
|
|
$
452,815
|
|
$
466,563
|
|
$
478,420
|
Adjustment for average goodwill and core
deposit intangible assets
|
|
(95,888)
|
|
(96,036)
|
|
(96,493)
|
|
(96,037)
|
|
(96,651)
|
Average tangible equity
|
|
$
374,862
|
|
$
370,162
|
|
$
356,322
|
|
$
370,526
|
|
$
381,769
|
Return on average equity
|
|
8.25
%
|
|
10.66
%
|
|
12.50
%
|
|
10.00
%
|
|
12.88
%
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
10.48
%
|
|
13.55
%
|
|
16.02
%
|
|
12.72
%
|
|
16.27
%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (see "Adjusted Net
Income" table above)
|
|
$
14,002
|
|
$
12,389
|
|
$
14,267
|
|
$
40,570
|
|
$
46,095
|
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
intangible assets
|
|
148
|
|
148
|
|
156
|
|
444
|
|
469
|
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(33)
|
|
(93)
|
|
(98)
|
Adjusted net income, adjusted for
amortization of core deposit intangible
assets
|
|
$
14,119
|
|
$
12,506
|
|
$
14,390
|
|
$
40,921
|
|
$
46,466
|
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
|
|
14.94
%
|
|
13.55
%
|
|
16.02
%
|
|
14.77
%
|
|
16.27
%
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
|
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity, as presented
|
|
$
463,298
|
|
$
467,376
|
|
$
431,007
|
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
(95,816)
|
|
(95,964)
|
|
(96,416)
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$
367,482
|
|
$
371,412
|
|
$
334,591
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
14,558,137
|
|
14,554,778
|
|
14,563,828
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
31.82
|
|
$
32.11
|
|
$
29.59
|
Tangible book value per share
|
|
25.24
|
|
25.52
|
|
22.97
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
Total assets
|
|
$
5,779,675
|
|
$
5,743,931
|
|
$
5,551,724
|
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
(95,816)
|
|
(95,964)
|
|
(96,416)
|
Tangible assets
|
|
$
5,683,859
|
|
$
5,647,967
|
|
$
5,455,308
|
Common equity ratio
|
|
8.02
%
|
|
8.14
%
|
|
7.76
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
|
6.47
%
|
|
6.58
%
|
|
6.13
%
|
Core Deposits:
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Total deposits
|
|
$
4,678,406
|
|
$
4,693,745
|
|
$
4,568,604
|
Adjustment for certificates of deposit
|
|
(552,111)
|
|
(449,265)
|
|
(279,603)
|
Adjustment for brokered deposits
|
|
(133,885)
|
|
(224,255)
|
|
(89,775)
|
Core deposits
|
|
$
3,992,410
|
|
$
4,020,225
|
|
$
4,199,226
|
Average Core Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2022
|
Total average deposits, as presented(1)
|
|
$
4,483,614
|
|
$
4,426,370
|
|
$
4,531,019
|
|
$
4,476,668
|
|
$
4,431,837
|
Adjustment for average certificates of
deposit
|
|
(497,301)
|
|
(410,272)
|
|
(290,043)
|
|
(409,909)
|
|
(297,646)
|
Average core deposits
|
|
$
3,986,313
|
|
$
4,016,098
|
|
$
4,240,976
|
|
$
4,066,759
|
|
$
4,134,191
|
(1)
|
Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.
