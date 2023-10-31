Roots Automation Unveils Revolutionary New Autonomous Workforce Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) World's First Language-Oriented Digital Workforce Management Platform; Enables Insurance Knowledge Workers to Create AI-Powered Digital Coworkers Using Speech and Text

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023

Roots Automation , creator of the AI-powered Digital Coworker , announced today the introduction of the Roots Autonomous Workforce Platform

- the first language-oriented platform for claims, underwriting and insurance organizations to

deploy their AI-powered digital workforce.

The Roots Autonomous Workforce Platform uses proprietary computer vision and powerful language-to-action AI that allows a user to provide an instruction using spoken word or typed text, then generates a fully connected series of steps, a 'Flow,' for a Digital Coworker

to run

across any combination of insurance documents, systems and processes.

The Platform is currently only available to a limited number of organizations.

Chaz Perera, Co-Founder and CEO commented "Our vision is to eliminate the technical barrier that inhibits knowledge workers from automating away manual, administrative, non-value-adding tasks and processes in areas that deal with highly variable, unstructured data spread across disparate systems and documents.

Areas like claims and underwriting face a unique challenge in that 80% of the data that permeates these functions is unstructured – held within policy documents, submissions, legal correspondence, emails, attachments, etc. - which other solutions have failed to account for, resulting in significant spend on digital transformation projects that fail to deliver their expected value.

The Roots Autonomous Workforce Platform is designed specifically for insurance operators, offering an integrated platform to build and manage a digital workforce using speech or text prompts, and that is capable of automating tasks and processes across insurance operations".

Key features of the Platform

include:



Natural Language Instruction - leverages Roots' unique language-to-action AI model to receive instruction through text or speech, then generate detailed task ' Flows ' that a Digital Coworker runs.

Advanced Reasoning - able to achieve human-like decision-making, the cognitive engine powering the Platform is built upon the largest repository of annotated and tagged Insurance data which is continually improving through human-in-the-loop interactions.

Screen Object Detection - can recognize and interact with any object in a web browser or within a desktop application - without configuration or training. Seamlessly integrates with any cloud or on-premise business application.

Document Recognition - leverages Roots' proprietary generative AI models - including Roots' industry-leading InsurGPT TM - to ingest, analyze, classify and process structured and unstructured insurance documents.

Workforce Management - comes with a complete autonomous workforce management portal to schedule Digital Coworkers, manage throughput thresholds, monitor volumes and report on outcomes across all Flows. Enterprise Security - the Platform is SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified, and compliant to HIPAA, CCPA, GDPR, and 23 NYCRR 500 standards.

"The Roots Autonomous Workforce Platform fundamentally solves for the inadequacies of current solutions on the market – which do not appreciate the nuances and idiosyncrasies of the insurance industry", commented John Cottongim, Co-founder and CTO.

Effectively automating language-driven tasks such as handling a claim, classifying and indexing a document or evaluating broker submissions using traditional automation technology requires significant configuration, development and ongoing management (due to its brittle nature), incurring high technical debt and financial costs for organizations.

The Platform simplifies the entire experience by giving knowledge workers access to a full suite of technologies that are configured to work out-of-the-box - eliminating IT overhead or the need for a large-scale digital transformation program. Having everything needed to build a stable, robust, AI-powered digital workforce in one place simplifies everything from procurement to workforce management".

The Roots Autonomous Workforce Platform

will start to be available in Q1 2024, with the open release planned for Summer 2024. The Platform is currently only available to a limited number of organizations. Be amongst the first to get access,

About Roots Automation:

Roots Automation brings together machine intelligence and human ingenuity in the form of advanced, AI-powered Digital Coworkers.

Digital Coworkers are able to think, read and intuit like a human. They are pre-trained to understand and interact with documents, systems and processes commonly found in Insurance. Their knowledge base is perpetually expanding with learning federated across Customers. They are always on, ultra-secure and deliver ROI from day one.

Digital Coworkers liberate people of inefficient, repetitive, soul-destroying work – enabling them to be more creative, more collaborative and more innovative.

Roots Automation is based in New York and was founded in 2018.

Contact: Chris Gayner, [email protected]

