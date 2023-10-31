Ammonia Industry Set For Explosive Growth: Capacity To Surge From 238 To 311 Million Tonnes By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region, Countries, Companies, Feedstock, Projects and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Global Ammonia capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 238.26 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to 311.02 mtpa in 2030.
Around 114 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in North America and Former Soviet Union. Among countries, US is expected to lead Ammonia capacity growth by 2030, followed by Russia and India. Denbury Carbon Solutions LLC, BW Group Ltd and Novatek are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Scope
Global Ammonia capacity outlook by region Ammonia planned and announced plants details Capacity share of the major Ammonia producers globally Global Ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region
Companies Mentioned
CF Industries Holdings Inc Yara International ASA Denbury Carbon Solutions LLC BW Group Ltd Novatek Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant Yara International ASA OCI NV Reliance Industries Ltd PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
1.1 Key Highlights
1.2 Major New Plants Announcements
1.3 New Plant Cancellations
1.4 Key Stalled Plants
1.5 Global Ammonia Capacity contribution by region
1.6 Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2023
1.7 Key Companies by Ammonia Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022
1.8 Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ammonia Industry
1.9 Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ammonia Industry
1.10 Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Ammonia Industry by Feedstock
1.11 Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects
1.12 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries
1.13 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
1.14 Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects
1.15 Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants
2. Key Global Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects
3. Appendix
