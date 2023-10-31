Unity Care Awarded $200,000 Grant To Expand Financial Education Program For Transition-Age Youth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Jose-based nonprofit Unity Care received a grant of $200,000 from the California Department of Financial Education and Innovation, to help fund its CalMoneySmart program, which aims to provide comprehensive financial education and support to transition-age youth in Northern California. The grant will fund an array of services, including one-on-one coaching sessions and workshops, all facilitated by esteemed financial professionals Tomoko Ha and Lisa Watkins-Turner.



The CalMoneySmart program is designed to equip Unity Care clients with essential financial knowledge and skills necessary for financial independence. Tomoko Ha, an education consultant, as well as the founder and principal of TKO Consulting, will play a pivotal role in facilitating the program. Lisa Watkins-Turner, tax and business consultant, will also bring her extensive expertise to help guide and educate the program's participants. Throughout the program, Unity Care clients will have the opportunity to engage in various workshops that will cover things like how to open a bank account, how to save for the future, how to build credit, and other topics crucial to their long-term financial success.

To kick off the CalMoney Smart program, a special meet and greet event was hosted at Unity Care headquarters, which brought together Unity Care employees and clients, as well as distinguished guests including:



Elizabeth Smith, Deputy Commissioner of Communications for the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation

Fernando Ponce, Targeted Outreach Specialist (Scams and Fraud) from the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation

Julie Michaelson, Grants Manager of Cal Money Smart for the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation Estephany Meza, District Representative of State Senator Dave Cortese

During the meet and greet event, the spotlight was on three youths who are either current or former clients of Unity Care: Jorge Marquez Leora, Paul Pimentel, and Taliyah Cornelius. These young adults took the stage to share their personal stories and highlight the profound impact of their time with Unity Care. They spoke about how the educational services offered by Unity Care have equipped them with the skills and knowledge needed to pave the way for a successful future. "I have been a client of Unity Care for 3 years, and I love the support I receive, as well as the outgoing and welcoming program staff”, said Taliyah Cornelius.“The financial education programming has helped me better understand the importance of saving money.”

About Unity Care:

Unity Care is a San Jose-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of transition-age youth in Northern California. By providing housing and wraparound services, Unity Care empowers young adults to successfully transition from foster care to independent living. The organization is committed to creating a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment that enables youth to thrive.

About the California Department of Financial Education and Innovation:

The California Department of Financial Education and Innovation is a state agency focused on promoting financial education and empowerment among Californians. Through grants and programs, the department supports organizations and initiatives that aim to enhance the financial literacy and well-being of individuals and communities throughout the state.

