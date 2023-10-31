Scinai Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL SUMMARY



R&D expenses for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023 amounted to $1.13 million compared to $1.19 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Marketing, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023 amounted to $0.97 million compared to $0.96 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023 amounted to $2.1 million compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Financial income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023 amounted to $5.2 million compared to $6.9 million income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022. Net Income ( loss ) for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023 amounted to $3.1 million income compared to $4.7 million loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022.



As of Sept. 30, 2023, Scinai had cash and cash equivalents of $6.4 million as compared to $14.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

In the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, Scinai had an operating loss of $7.8 million and negative cash flows from operating activities of $8.1 million.

A summary of unaudited financial results is included in the tables below.

BUSINESS UPDATE

Strategic pivot



In support of the Company's strategic pivot, in Sept. 2023, we raised $1.33 million in gross proceeds ($1.08 million in net proceeds) via a registered direct offering with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as placement agent.

In order to extend our cash runway and address the Nasdaq minimum shareholders' equity compliance issue, our primary creditor, the European Investment Bank (EIB), is currently considering favorably adjusting the terms of the EIB's financial facility contract with the Company, in particular by extending the facility's maturity. There is no guarantee that the EIB will approve the adjustment of the terms of the EIB's financial facility with the Company. In addition, we are implementing a cost saving plan as mentioned in our Q2'23 financial results press release . As part of the strategic pivot, in September 2023 the company rebranded as Scinai Immunotherapeutics .



New CDMO Business Unit 's first client

In October 2023, the Company closed its first contract to provide CDMO services. We are in advanced contract discussions with several other potential clients. In addition, we are pursuing extensive targeted marketing activities, including participation at major pharmaceutical conferences such as CPHI in Barcelona (October 2023) and BIO-Europe in Munich (November 2023).



Pipeline Development



We are aggressively advancing the NanoAb preclinical development. Meaningful ex vivo results for our IL-17 NanoAb tested in human psoriatic skin specimens are anticipated in Q4 '23, and we continue to expect to enter clinical testing of the NanoAb as a biobetter psoriasis treatment in 2024.

NanoAbs for treatment of additional autoimmune diseases, such as asthma and wet AMD have been discovered and characterized at Max Planck and University Medical Center Göttingen as part of their research collaboration agreement with Scinai. Scinai holds exclusive options for exclusive licenses at pre agreed financial terms for each of the resulting NanoAbs. We are pursuing a strategic partnership for our COVID-19 self-administered inhaled NanoAb which demonstrated highly promising in vivo results in animals as both a therapeutic and prophylactic treatment.



About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products primarily for the treatment of autoimmune and infectious diseases. With a state-of-the-art facility for biopharmaceutical product development and manufacturing and highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, Scinai offers end-to-end boutique CDMO services in parallel to developing its own pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized VHH antibody (NanoAb) pipeline targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. Company website: .

Company Contact

Joshua Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 |

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's cash runway, adjustments to the terms of the EIB's loan to the Company and compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the EIB will not agree to adjust the terms of its loan to the Company, that the Company's ADSs will not return to compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all, and the risk that the Company's cash runway will be extended; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that our business strategy may not be successful; the risk that the European Investment Bank (EIB) may accelerate the loans under its finance contract with Scinai; Scinai's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.