Bluefire Equipment Corp (BLFR) Partners With Eventus Advisory Group, LLC. To Work Towards NASDAQ Uplisting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woodlands, TX., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueFire Equipment Corp. (OTC: BLFR) (“BLFR” or the“Company”), a specialist in emerging industry acquisitions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Eventus Advisory Group, LLC (“Eventus”), a management consulting firm specializing in finance, accounting, SEC compliance and strategic CFO advisory support services. This collaboration marks a significant step towards applying for an uplisting to NASDAQ as part of the Company's short-term plan shared on October 19, 2023 .



On October 26, 2023, the Company engaged Eventus to assist the Company to efficiently uplist to NASDAQ by the end of 2024 as well as enhancing financial operations and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The core objective of this engagement is to facilitate the Company in achieving timely and efficient financial reporting, NASDAQ and SEC compliance, and technical accounting guidance. Eventus will play a crucial role in supporting the Company's strategic initiatives, including facilitating support for acquisitions (M&A Transactions), filing a Form 10-12G or S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and ensuring compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ('34 Act) once either, the FORM 10-12G or the S-1, is declared effective.

The Company looks forward to leveraging Eventus' specialized services to scale its financial operations effectively and meet its continuous reporting obligations under the '34 Act. This partnership positions the Company for sustained growth and long-term financial success.

Nickolas S. Tabraue, BLFR's Interim CEO and Director of the Board states,“Working with Eventus is going to be critical for us to achieve NASDAQ uplisting within 2024. Management is confident that there will not be a need for a reverse split to meet NASDAQ's $5.00 minimum bid requirement based on the Company's recent merger in September 2023 ; new partnership with a Joint Operating Agreement being negotiated and finalized to increase production within current operating assets ; acquiring additional operating assets to increase productivity, revenue, and cashflow. We are currently working on a major producing asset anticipated to close by the end of 2023 and a second within Q1/Q2 2024.” Mr. Tabraue continues with,“I look forward to sharing updates as we actualize the aforementioned ambitions.”

About Eventus Advisory Group, LLC.

Eventus is renowned for its expertise in delivering comprehensive finance, accounting, and compliance solutions to both public and private enterprises. Specializing in services such as Accounting, Controllership, CFO support, and SEC reporting, Eventus empowers businesses to optimize their internal finance teams and processes, addressing unique financial challenges and fostering growth.

About BlueFire Equipment Corp. (BLFR)

BLFR, after its first acquisitions in the oil and gas industry Screaming Eagle Partners, LLC. operating in the state of Texas, has gained traction and momentum to focus on increasing its acquisitions within the energy sector.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as“anticipate,”“if,”“believe,”“plan,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will” and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There are no assurances that the Company will complete additional acquisitions or will be successful in being approved for a NASDAQ listing. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

