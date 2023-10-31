Microban International Partners With I-Giene® To Develop Antimicrobial Feminine Care Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The i-bin from i-giene with built-in Microban antimicrobial technology

UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Microban International and i-giene®, an i-team® Global company, are excited to announce the launch of the i-bin® , an innovative feminine hygiene bin featuring Microban® antimicrobial technology. This built-in product protection inhibits surface bacterial growth for the i-bin's expected lifetime, helping to keep it cleaner and fresher between cleans and delivering added peace of mind to users.It can be challenging to keep sanitary bins clean and free from the unpleasant odors often caused by bacterial growth. i-team – best known for the global success of its i-mop vertical floor scrubber and dryer – designed the i-bin to address this issue. The new product is a completely contactless solution that seals waste in airtight, bio-based plastic foil to prevent unpleasant odors and make it easy to empty and clean the units. The i-bin is treated with Microban® antimicrobial technology – which becomes an innate part of the product that will not wear off or lose effect over time – preventing the material discoloration and odors commonly caused by uncontrolled bacterial growth.This unique, patented product provides substantial environmental and financial benefits for businesses, as specialist cleaning can be performed less frequently and on-site, reducing the usage of water, energy and harsh cleaning agents. In addition, the contents are fully sealed, so they can be disposed of alongside normal black bin waste in mainland Europe and the UK, eliminating the need for a dedicated collection and incineration service.Michael Ruby, President of Microban International, said:“We are excited about our partnership with i-team Global and the launch of the new i-bin treated with Microban® antimicrobial technology. This collaboration reflects our corporate focus on sustainability through improving product durability and usable lifespan, and we're confident that the i-bin will contribute to a circular economy in this expanding market.”Bas Dalm, Managing Director, i-solutions and i-giene at i-team Global, said:“Users are dissatisfied with the current sanitary bin options that are available, largely due to their unpleasant smell and cleanliness concerns. Microban® antimicrobial product protection is ideal for helping to keep bins cleaner and fresher, providing much-needed reassurance to our customers. We are looking forward to working with Microban on more product innovations in the near future.”Find out more about i-team's products featuring Microban® technology here .About Microban InternationalPart of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit .

Audrey Jestin

kdm communications limited

+44 1480 405333

