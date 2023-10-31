Indian Auto Components Market Thrives Amidst Global Challenges | Univdatos Market Insights Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The India auto components market was valued at USD 3600 million in the year 2022 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period . The Indian auto components industry has emerged as a pivotal force in the global automotive arena, showcasing remarkable growth and resilience over the years. With a strong foundation, a robust manufacturing ecosystem, and a surge in technological advancements, India's auto components sector has not only catered to domestic demand but has also established itself as a reliable global supplier.

The Indian auto components industry has been propelled by the steady expansion of the automotive sector within the country. With a burgeoning population and growing disposable incomes, the demand for vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, has been on a constant rise. This escalating demand naturally translates into an increased requirement for auto components, ranging from engines and transmission systems to safety mechanisms and electronics. Moreover, the shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles has added a new dimension to the industry's growth trajectory. As governments across the world emphasize cleaner and more sustainable transportation solutions, Indian manufacturers have capitalized on this trend, focusing on producing components for electric powertrains, batteries, and associated systems. This strategic shift towards alternative mobility solutions not only aligns with global trends but also positions India as a competitive player in the evolving automotive landscape.

Looking ahead, the Indian auto components industry is poised for continued growth and evolution. As electric mobility gains traction, the industry's expertise in producing components for electric vehicles will further propel its growth. The integration of AI and machine learning into manufacturing processes will enhance efficiency and product quality. Moreover, the government's continued support for domestic manufacturing and innovation will provide the industry with a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

According to ACMA, the auto component industry's turnover grew at the fastest rate at 33 per cent to touch Rs 5.59 trillion in 2022-23 (FY23) on the back of pent-up demand, better supply of raw materials, and sale of larger vehicles such as sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The exports of auto components jumped by 5 per cent to $20.1 billion, imports jumped by 11 per cent to $20.3 billion. About 30 per cent of the imports were from China.

By 2025, 4 million EVs could be sold each year and 10 million by 2030. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes on automobile and auto components are expected to bring a capex of Rs. 74,850 crore (US$ 9.58 billion) in the next five years.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Indian auto components industry stands as a testament to the country's manufacturing prowess and technological innovation. With a strong domestic market, global outreach, and a commitment to innovation, the industry is poised to shape the future of mobility, both in India and beyond. As challenges are met with strategic solutions and opportunities are seized with foresight, the Indian auto components sector remains on a promising trajectory of growth and excellence.

