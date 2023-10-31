Germany requires gas from Nigeria

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on a visit to Nigeria, marking the second leg of his West Africa tour, with energy cooperation topping the agenda. As Germany seeks to diversify its energy sources amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Scholz emphasized the significance of Nigeria's substantial gas reserves. He highlighted German companies' keen interest in collaborating with Nigerian counterparts for potential gas supplies.



Scholz underscored Nigeria's pivotal role in both political and economic realms, recognizing it as Africa's largest economy. The trip reflects a shift in German foreign policy, driven by a growing awareness of the strategic importance of African partnerships, especially in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This realization has prompted a reevaluation of alliances and dependencies.



Currently, Nigeria stands as Germany's second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with 2021 witnessing German direct investments totaling EUR150 million. While Germany already imports significant quantities of crude oil from Nigeria, Scholz's visit signals a fresh focus on exploring potential gas imports.



Scholz articulated Germany's burgeoning need for natural gas and future hydrogen supplies to fuel its economy and facilitate its transition towards renewable energy sources. He urged collaborative efforts between Germany and Nigeria to establish a robust market framework to support this transition.



The visit serves as a testament to Germany's commitment to diversify its energy portfolio and strengthen diplomatic ties with strategic partners like Nigeria. As the world grapples with shifting geopolitical dynamics, Scholz's visit underscores the evolving landscape of international relations and the recognition of Africa's growing significance in global affairs.



MENAFN31102023000045015687ID1107345956