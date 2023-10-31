Security services' warnings ignored by Netanyahu's

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by the New York Times (NYT), Israeli security services had been cautioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for months about the potentially dangerous consequences of his domestic policies. Officials emphasized that this internal discord was not only undermining the country's security but also bolstering Israel's adversaries.



The NYT's investigation into the lead-up to the recent hostilities between Israel and Gaza revealed that in July, the prime minister allegedly declined a meeting with a senior general who sought to convey a threat warning based on classified intelligence.



Additionally, the report highlighted that Israeli security representatives themselves consistently underestimated the threat posed by Hamas, including in the weeks preceding the October 7 attack on Israeli territory, which resulted in a significant loss of life.



The newspaper disclosed that Israeli military intelligence had maintained since May 2021 that the militant group was more focused on planning an attack in the West Bank, controlled by the Palestinian Authority, rather than large-scale assaults from Gaza.



Furthermore, the report asserted that both Netanyahu and top Israeli security officials had miscalculated the threat from Hamas and allocated insufficient resources to counter it, primarily due to their belief that Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah posed greater dangers to the Jewish state.



In September, senior Israeli figures reached the conclusion that Israel could potentially face attacks on multiple fronts in the upcoming weeks or months from Iran-backed militia groups. However, at that time, there was no indication of a possible assault originating from Gaza.



