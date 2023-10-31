Quicklogic To Present At RHET 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, will present at the Radiation Hardened Electronic Technologies conference (RHET) 2023. The conference will take place from November 6 to 9 at the Dallas/Allen Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in Allen, Texas.

Dr. Sunil Dixit, Director, Government Programs at QuickLogic Corporation

Rad-Hard eFPGA IP from QuickLogic Enables New Applications in Space

Dr. Dixit will be presenting on QuickLogic's Rad-Hard eFPGA capabilities and updates on QuickLogic's Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH) FPGA Development program

Tuesday, November 7th, 3:35 p.m.

The RHET is an annual conference for the United States space electronics community. For more information, please visit .

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic .

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

