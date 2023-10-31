Display Market To Reach USD 299.9 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Display Market size was valued at USD 178.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 299.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

LG's stretchable display and Samsung's stretchable OLED screen have added to the range of available displays. LG's display can be stretched, folded, and twisted on any surface, is 12-14 inches long with a pixel density of 100ppi, and displays full color and RGB. Samsung has also demonstrated a stretchable OLED screen in a prototype heart rate monitor in 2021.

The business is moving towards digital platforms, increasing the demand for interactive displays. OLED technology is gaining popularity in TV displays, offering brighter and more vivid images, which enhances the user experience. Digital signage has become a popular way for businesses to showcase their products and attract new buyers, leading to market growth.

Introducing touch-sensitive displays in devices like TVs, tablets, and computer peripherals increases their sales. Digital signage is used for brand promotion and helps reduce long-term operational costs, such as physical advertisements. The digital display market has seen a significant boost with the reduction in paper advertisements and pamphlets due to the pandemic.

Segmentation Overview:

The global display market has been segmented into type, technology, product, and region. Flat displays dominate the market due to their widespread use in various devices, from TVs and billboards to mobile phones. These displays can be LED, LCD, OLED, or AMOLED depending on the technology used. LCD segments are widely used in mobiles, display panels, and automotive displays due to their cost-effectiveness and easy repairability. They are the preferred option for small-scale industries and business units.

Display Market Report Highlights:

The global display market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

The display market has grown due to increased usage in commercial settings, infrastructure, retail, advertising, and banking. Implementing AI and deep learning has further boosted this growth, leading to more energy-efficient and durable display options.

North America dominates the Display market due to investments in big data analytics, cloud platforms, and large TVs. The omnichannel approach to sales and the growing e-commerce industry is expected to propel regional market growth.

Some prominent players in the display market report include LG, Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, Schneider, Siemens, Sony, Siemens, Sharp, and Panasonic.

Industry Trends and Insights:

LG launched XL7S and XL5S speakers in India on Oct 26. Both models have a powerful sound, IPX4 Water Resistance, and more.

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Tab A9 series with immersive video and audio, hyper-fast connectivity, and innovative ways for users to navigate safely.

Display Market Segmentation:

By Type: Flat, Transparent, Flexible & Fold, 3D Display

By Technology: OLED, LED, Micro LED, LCD, Automotive

By Product: TVs, Smartphones, Automotive Displays, Laptops, Monitors

By End-use: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Defense, Education, Transportation

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

