Scpharmaceuticals To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Event:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Fireside chat: 12:00pm GMT / 7:00am EST

Craig-Hallum 14 th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Thursday, November 16 , 2023

Investor one-on-one meetings only

A webcast of the Jefferies' fireside chat can be accessed under“News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit .

