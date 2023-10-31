Truecommerce Maintains G2 Category Leadership For Electronic Data Interchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce , a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, announces its ongoing recognition by G2 as a frontrunner in the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) category. The company maintains its status as the highest-rated G2 EDI vendor, boasting 4.5 out of five stars and a record eight G2 badges this quarter.

G2, a trusted online tech marketplace that helps businesses discover, buy and manage software and services, regularly bestows accolades based on user reviews and community feedback. These badges are awarded for excellence in performance, market presence, customer satisfaction and product utility. TrueCommerce, with over 300 G2 customer reviews , has secured eight G2 badges for its EDI solution this fall:



Easiest Admin – Enterprise

Easiest Setup – Enterprise

Highest User Adoption – Enterprise

Most Implementable – Enterprise

Leader – Mid-market

Leader – Small Business

Momentum Leader Leader

One satisfied TrueCommerce customer, Josh S. noted the platform's merits in his G2 review stating,“I love the ease of use. TrueCommerce is easy to implement and they offer great customer support. It is easy to integrate with NetSuite and we have also utilized their API connection for customers as well.”

"We take great pride in the recent accolades from G2 because it's meaningful feedback provided from validated customers in the areas that matter the most to their business," said Mike Gross, CTO, TrueCommerce. "Our organization is laser-focused on helping fuel our customers' growth while reducing complexity in their supply chains. Over the past year, we've implemented significant product enhancements focused on delivering a great customer experience and it's truly rewarding to see our customers recognize the positive strides and innovation we've delivered."

TrueCommerce EDI

The TrueCommerce EDI solution streamlines the exchange of vital business documents, including orders, order acknowledgments, and invoices, with supply chain partners. It simplifies the often complex and time-consuming process of implementing, maintaining, and supporting EDI.

With best-in-class technology and a successful track record spanning over two decades, TrueCommerce EDI seamlessly integrates with leading ERP systems and connects companies to a high-performing global network featuring over 180,000 connections. This facilitates easy connections to suppliers, buyers, logistics partners, retailers, distributors, carriers, and 3PLs.

Cultivating Customer Experience Through Innovation

To deliver enhanced customer experience, ease of implementation and faster integration of new trading partners, TrueCommerce introduced its Guided Onboarding (GO!) solution, which offers an intuitive user experience that significantly reduces the time required for onboarding and partner setup. It puts customers in control, allowing them to work at their own pace and start when they are ready-all while TrueCommerce provides seamless support.

“As part of our product planning and innovation process, we listen closely to market and customer feedback. While some customers still appreciate the hands-on support we provide during implementation, others were looking for a more streamlined and intuitive approach. That's why we developed our Guided Onboarding capability,” said Ryan Tierney, SVP, Product at TrueCommerce.“Our goal is to make EDI as easy and seamless as possible for our customers, and these latest G2 badges for 'Easiest Admin,' 'Easiest Setup' and 'Most Implementable' are a testament to the work our team has performed behind the scenes to constantly improve our customers' experience.”

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully-integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully-managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 25+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today, while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That's why thousands of companies-from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries-rely on us. To learn more, visit .

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

