CAE And SREB Partner To Advance Student Outcomes And Support College And Career Success

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE) and the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) today announced a new partnership designed to improve student learning, growth, and future outcomes. In this transformative alliance, SREB's 16 states will gain exclusive, cost-effective access through the collective SREB compact agreement to CAE's performance-based assessments, curriculum, and services, including the College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for secondary education and the Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) for higher education. These assessments measure student proficiency in critical thinking, problem solving, and written communication - skills that are predictive of positive academic and career success.



The partnership will also connect SREB states with CAE's professional development, services, and technical support to help effectively implement performance-based assessment and use the resulting data to guide instruction and supports that boost student learning. By simplifying the procurement process, SREB states will now enjoy rapid, efficient access to CAE's offerings.

“We are thrilled to join forces with SREB to make our assessments and services more accessible to students and educators alike,” said Bob Yayac, president and chief executive officer of CAE.“SREB is a respected organization with a long history of supporting public education improvements, which aligns seamlessly with CAE's mission. We believe this partnership will allow us to achieve our shared goals and make a profound impact.”

CAE's performance-based assessments measure the higher-order skills crucial for academic and career success. Student and institution reports provide detailed insights on opportunities for improvement with these skills, empowering educational institutions to better support their students in developing the skills that will be critical to their long-term success in a rapidly changing world. CAE also offers critical thinking curriculum, practice scenarios, professional development, and custom assessment services.

“We are excited to forge this partnership with CAE to offer these valuable assessments and services to our states,” said Stephen L. Pruitt, president of SREB.“CAE's performance-based assessments and reports offer deep insights into student proficiency with the skills that matter most to colleges and employers. We truly believe that this partnership will help our states meet their commitments to students, families, and employers.”

SREB members benefiting from exclusive, cost-effective access to CAE's assessments and programs include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About CAE

As a nonprofit whose mission is to help improve the academic and career outcomes of secondary and higher education students, CAE is the leader in designing innovative performance tasks for measurement and instruction of higher order skills and within subject areas.

Over the past 20 years, CAE has helped over 825,000 students globally understand and improve their proficiency in critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Additionally, CAE's subject area assessments have helped millions of K12 students across the US. Supported by best practices in assessment development, administration and psychometrics, CAE's performance-based assessments include the Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+). To learn more, please visit cae and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTub .

About SREB

The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education and the workforce. SREB is a nonpartisan, nonprofit interstate compact headquartered in Atlanta.



We help policymakers make informed decisions by providing independent, accurate data and recommendations.

We help educators strengthen student learning with professional development, proven practices and curricula. And we help policymakers, institutions and educators share scarce resources to accomplish more together than they could alone.



To learn more, please visit sreb .

