Provident Bank Welcomes Chao Huang As Assistant General Counsel, Investor Relations Specialist

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to welcome Chao Huang as Assistant General Counsel, Investor Relations Specialist.



Mr. Huang is responsible for reviewing and preparing all quarterly earnings documents, analyst presentations, news releases, CEO and CFO scripts, as well as briefing senior management for discussions with investors at conferences, roadshows, and other meetings. In addition, he will support senior management in creating materials related to financial results and strategic objectives including those related to quarterly earnings, conferences, and Investor Day presentations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chao to this important role on our legal team,” said Bennett MacDougall, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.“His strong knowledge of law as it relates to banking and finance, combined with his valuable experience, will be instrumental as Provident continues to grow,” added Mr. MacDougall.

Mr. Huang has more than 10 years' experience in corporate litigation and transactional law related to finance and real estate. Most recently he served as an Associate in the Finance and Real Estate team for the law firm of Dechert LLP. Prior to that, he served as an Associate in the Capital Markets team for Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, where he represented financial institutions underwriting issuances of commercial mortgage-backed securities. In addition, he has worked as an internal legal consultant at Blackstone Credit.

Mr. Huang attended Columbia University School of Law in New York, where he received his Juris Doctor. Prior to that, he attended Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts where he received his Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in Economics and International and Global Studies.





Chao Huang

Assistant General Counsel, Investor Relations Specialist

