               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Intra-Cellular Therapies To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences


10/31/2023 8:18:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum
Monday, November 6 – Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in Miami, FL

UBS Biopharma Conference 2023
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. in Miami, FL

A live and achieved webcast of the Company's fireside chat at the UBS Biopharma Conference 2023 can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Cameron Radinovic

212-213-0006


MENAFN31102023004107003653ID1107345543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search