Intra-Cellular Therapies To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

Monday, November 6 – Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in Miami, FL

UBS Biopharma Conference 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. in Miami, FL

A live and achieved webcast of the Company's fireside chat at the UBS Biopharma Conference 2023 can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit .

